Denver, CO

Denver hits 100 degrees, breaks record

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago
Record breaking heat colorado (getty images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service says Denver reached 100 degrees on Monday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 99 degrees set in 2020.

This marks the 104th day where Denver recorded 100 degrees since 1872.

The most 100-degree days in a year happened in 2012. There were 13 100-degree days that year.

On Monday morning, the city recorded a low of 72 degrees, which is two degrees warmer than the record warm low of 70 degrees set in 1878, according to the National Weather Service.

In contrast, the record low for this date in history is 48 degrees, which was set in 1902.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said Denver could reach 100 degrees again on Friday.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in.

