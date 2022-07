CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All lanes of roadway on Interstate-64 in Charleston are back open Wednesday afternoon following an extended closure due to a tractor-trailer crash. The wreck, which happened before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday between the Westmoreland Drive and Washington Street exits, had closed both westbound lanes in the respective area due to a material spill. The truck was carrying six containers of acetone, a chemical used in products like nail polish remover.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO