Lexington health dept. will stop posting daily COVID numbers. Where to find local data.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has announced it will no longer post its COVID-19 data online beginning Aug. 1.

The local health department has updated its data on an almost daily bases – including Fayette County’s total cases, hospitalizations and deaths – since the pandemic first hit Kentucky in March 2020. The data will still be updated once per week and will still be provided to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, which updates its data on a weekly basis.

“This change is consistent with health departments across Kentucky and is a natural progression during a pandemic,” the Lexington health department said in a statement.

The Department for Public Health also regularly updates its COVID-19 community levels map, which indicates the level of COVID spread in each Kentucky county based on recent case counts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also post county-level data from across the United States. The data shows comprehensive trends for cases, deaths, hospitalizations, vaccinations and testing.

In the most recent COVID update from the health department, it reported 281 new COVID-19 cases, which brought the seven-day rolling average to 165 cases a day.

There have been 105,611 COVID cases and 635 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020, per the health department.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the health department will still update its COVID-19 data on a weekly basis.