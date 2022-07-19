ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Lexington health dept. will stop posting daily COVID numbers. Where to find local data.

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyYy0_0gjv0W1S00

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has announced it will no longer post its COVID-19 data online beginning Aug. 1.

The local health department has updated its data on an almost daily bases – including Fayette County’s total cases, hospitalizations and deaths – since the pandemic first hit Kentucky in March 2020. The data will still be updated once per week and will still be provided to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, which updates its data on a weekly basis.

“This change is consistent with health departments across Kentucky and is a natural progression during a pandemic,” the Lexington health department said in a statement.

The Department for Public Health also regularly updates its COVID-19 community levels map, which indicates the level of COVID spread in each Kentucky county based on recent case counts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also post county-level data from across the United States. The data shows comprehensive trends for cases, deaths, hospitalizations, vaccinations and testing.

In the most recent COVID update from the health department, it reported 281 new COVID-19 cases, which brought the seven-day rolling average to 165 cases a day.

There have been 105,611 COVID cases and 635 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020, per the health department.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the health department will still update its COVID-19 data on a weekly basis.

Comments / 0

Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

How a Ky. teacher deals with rising costs for school supplies amid inflation issues

The impact of rising inflation is wide ranging and has not glossed over K-12 teachers, several of whom are tasked with funding their own classroom supplies and materials. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the consumer price index, which is a broad measure of the cost of goods in the United States, jumped 9.1% in the past year. That’s reported to be the highest annual increase in 40 years.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Fayette County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Fayette County, KY
Health
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Coronavirus
County
Fayette County, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Lexington Herald-Leader

More than a dozen Lexington schools are changing leaders. Here’s a list of the changes

More than a dozen Lexington schools are getting new leaders this fall. “We have high expectations for the newest members of our leadership team, including educators from school districts throughout the state and nation, as well as rising stars from within our ranks who are moving into new positions as part of their leadership journey,” Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said in a statement.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

2 men get federal prison time for involvement in Lexington traffficking operations

Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in large crystal methamphetamine distribution operations in Lexington, according to the Department of Justice. One case involved a Kentucky man who was found to be in possession of more than 50 pounds of crystal meth and admitted to being a drug supplier who helped run an operation at a Lexington office building. The other case involved a California man who flew to Kentucky to retrieve nearly 50 pounds of crystal meth, according to court records.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

'I see this as a win' | Lexington police tout $2 million drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities seized a huge haul of drugs this week that could have flooded Lexington and surrounding communities. According to a report by LEX 18, bricks of methamphetamine, bags of cocaine and nearly 20,000 doses of fentanyl were recovered. "This is one of the larger busts we've...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Dept#Covid#Covid 19 Data
Lexington Herald-Leader

Fayette County coroner emphasizes pool safety after recent children’s drowning deaths

Recent drowning deaths of small children investigated by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office have prompted officials to ask people to keep pool safety in mind this summer. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said his office recently reviewed the deaths of a 7-year-old and a 2-year-old who had both drowned. The drownings happened outside Fayette County, but both children were taken to Lexington hospitals.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTVQ

Man walks into Lexington health department with gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man with a gunshot wound walked into the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Newtown Pike Wednesday. According to officers, the man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation into where the man was shot continues.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Georgetown family searching for answers in unusual case

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police are asking for your help in connection to a unusual death investigation. In 2020, 27-year-old Brittany Powell was found dead at Suffoleta Park in Georgetown and now police and her family are asking for information in her case. Powell was found in...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Louisville police hacking case should raise all of our concerns about cybersecurity

On June 21, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a man pled guilty to, while employed as a Louisville, KY police officer, hacking multiple women’s computers and devices, downloading their compromising photos, and then texting these women to demand more photos or else the officer would publicly expose the photos he illegally seized. This should be, in my view, the biggest news so far this summer. First, this case makes it clear what some of us following cybersecurity have known for ages: that police are hacking civilian devices without warrants. Second, there are zero safeguards in place to prevent abuses of this technology or to ensure judicial oversight of invasive internet searches at police departments. Third, the fact that these individuals were announcing their crimes over police radio, and the fact that the hacking officer, according to the DOJ announcement, was involved in a conspiracy with others, both suggest police in Louisville are profoundly corrupt, and explains the federal investigation of LMPD by the Department of Justice currently underway. Lastly, the case shows the secrecy police operate in is damaging not only to the victims of police abuse, but to the police themselves, and the community’s public safety in general.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bardstown City Schools first day pushed back due to construction delays

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day back to school for students in Bardstown City Schools is being pushed back one week. BCS Superintendent Dr. Ryan Clark confirmed in a video that the first day back to school has been moved from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9 due to construction delays at the Bardstown Elementary School.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
376
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy