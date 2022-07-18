ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Coroner identifies body found Sunday in Tupelo

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose...

www.wtva.com

wtva.com

Apartments and vehicle struck by gunfire in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the intersection of Madison and Green streets. Bullets struck two nearby apartments and a vehicle. Police reported...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Reward raised for missing Corinth man

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Wade Davis has not been seen for nearly a month. His family desperately wants to find him. Davis was last seen on June 22. He disappeared while walking his dog on County Road 343 in the Jacinto community of Alcorn County. The family has raised...
CORINTH, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man identified as the victim in Lee County homicide

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man from Tupelo has been identified as the victim in a Lee County homicide. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says his name is Jeremiah Flakes. He was 21. His body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab. A report of a...
LEE COUNTY, MS
City
Gloster, MS
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
County
Lee County, MS
Lee County, MS
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Holly Springs. The Marshall County coroner says 44-year-old Michael Smith was found shot and killed outside his home on Craft Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says David Thomas has been arrested and is...
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
wtva.com

North Lee boil water alert lifted

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The North Lee County Water Association issued a boil water notice on Thursday, July 14. The notice is for the following roadways and subdivisions. Water Operator Philip Fitts said this alert is because of an equipment malfunction. The alert is expected to last into next week.
LEE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Suspect surrenders after one killed in Holly Springs shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in Holly Springs, Mississippi. The Marshall County coroner confirmed that 44-year-old Michael Smith was killed by a single gunshot. Authorities said the victim was found outside his home on Craft Street before 9 a.m. Smith was a manager at a local Dollar […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
Person
Carolyn Green
wtva.com

Okolona business man Howard Miskelly died at 96

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Longtime Okolona businessman Howard Miskelly died on Saturday, July 16 at the age of 96. He and his wife moved to Okolona in 1952 and opened Howard’s Department Store which they owned and operated for 40 years, according to his obituary. Miskelly is the father...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Fulton man arrested for B&E of vehicle in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Fulton is accused of breaking into a vehicle in Amory. Michael Bedwell is accused of stealing a purse from a vehicle on July 14, according to Amory Lt. Detective Andy Long. The purse has since been recovered. The vehicle was at a business...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Active-shooter drills scheduled at EMCC campuses in Columbus and Mayhew

MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) - Active shooter drills are scheduled to take place at EMCC’s Communiversity on Friday, July 22 and its Mayhew campus on Aug. 9. The July 22 training exercise will include East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) campus police, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and Lowndes County School District resource officers.
MAYHEW, MS
#Police#Violent Crime#Chevron
WHIO Dayton

Search continues for missing 20-year-old Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. — The search continues for 20-year-old Ole Miss student Jimmie "Jay" Lee, who has now been missing for 10 days. Lee was last seen on the morning of July 8 after leaving the Campus Walk Apartments dressed in "a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers," according to authorities.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Okolona Messenger celebrates 150 years of delivering news

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona Messenger is celebrating 150 years of reporting local news and community events. The first edition was published in 1872. Frank Burkitt started the paper in Houston as the Chickasaw Messenger and later moved to Okolona. At the time, Okolona was the commercial center of the county.
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Female truck driver found dead in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A female truck driver was found dead at the Pilot gas station in New Albany. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the 55-year-old victim from Florida died on Sunday, July 17. An autopsy will determine the cause of death. The coroner is still notifying family...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Okolona man arrested following weekend standoff

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Chickasaw County has released more information about a weekend standoff that ended with an arrest. Andri Walker, 44, of Okolona, is charged with burglary of a dwelling and attempted aggravated assault. He’s accused of breaking into a home near County Road 136 on...
OKOLONA, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bobgermanylaw.com

Tremont, MS – Lineman Injured When Cable Gets Pulled by Passing Car on Hwy 23

The lineman, who is employed by the Tombigbee Electric Power Association, was installing fiber cable along Mississippi Highway 23, just outside of Tremont in Itawamba County when the incident occurred. A spokesman for the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office said that at about 12:00 p.m., the contractor was yanked out of the...
TREMONT, MS
wtva.com

One in custody after Chickasaw County standoff situation

Okolona, Miss. (WTVA)- One man is in sheriff's custody following a standoff situation. According to Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers this standoff had been going on for more than 2 hours when they started to negotiate with the suspect. Law enforcement were able to bring the person into custody this...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo doctor talks summer surge of Covid-19 cases

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Health care professionals say there remains a COVID surge during the summer months. Dr. Vernon Rayford with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 says it’s extremely, “...important to recognize that COVID is still in the community. The numbers are still going up and that we need to use the tools that we have on hand."
TUPELO, MS

