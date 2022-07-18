Coroner identifies body found Sunday in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the intersection of Madison and Green streets. Bullets struck two nearby apartments and a vehicle. Police reported...
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Wade Davis has not been seen for nearly a month. His family desperately wants to find him. Davis was last seen on June 22. He disappeared while walking his dog on County Road 343 in the Jacinto community of Alcorn County. The family has raised...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man from Tupelo has been identified as the victim in a Lee County homicide. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says his name is Jeremiah Flakes. He was 21. His body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab. A report of a...
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Holly Springs. The Marshall County coroner says 44-year-old Michael Smith was found shot and killed outside his home on Craft Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says David Thomas has been arrested and is...
A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8 when he left his apartment at Campus Walk Apartments wearing a silver robe or housecoat, a gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The North Lee County Water Association issued a boil water notice on Thursday, July 14. The notice is for the following roadways and subdivisions. Water Operator Philip Fitts said this alert is because of an equipment malfunction. The alert is expected to last into next week.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Longtime Okolona businessman Howard Miskelly died on Saturday, July 16 at the age of 96. He and his wife moved to Okolona in 1952 and opened Howard’s Department Store which they owned and operated for 40 years, according to his obituary. Miskelly is the father...
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Fulton is accused of breaking into a vehicle in Amory. Michael Bedwell is accused of stealing a purse from a vehicle on July 14, according to Amory Lt. Detective Andy Long. The purse has since been recovered. The vehicle was at a business...
MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) - Active shooter drills are scheduled to take place at EMCC’s Communiversity on Friday, July 22 and its Mayhew campus on Aug. 9. The July 22 training exercise will include East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) campus police, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and Lowndes County School District resource officers.
Officials are investigating after a female truck driver was found dead at a Mississippi gas station on Sunday. The deceased body of the Florida woman was discovered at the Pilot gas station in New Albany, according to WTVA News in Tupelo. The name of the 55-year-old woman has not been...
OXFORD, Miss. — The search continues for 20-year-old Ole Miss student Jimmie "Jay" Lee, who has now been missing for 10 days. Lee was last seen on the morning of July 8 after leaving the Campus Walk Apartments dressed in "a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers," according to authorities.
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona Messenger is celebrating 150 years of reporting local news and community events. The first edition was published in 1872. Frank Burkitt started the paper in Houston as the Chickasaw Messenger and later moved to Okolona. At the time, Okolona was the commercial center of the county.
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Chickasaw County has released more information about a weekend standoff that ended with an arrest. Andri Walker, 44, of Okolona, is charged with burglary of a dwelling and attempted aggravated assault. He’s accused of breaking into a home near County Road 136 on...
The lineman, who is employed by the Tombigbee Electric Power Association, was installing fiber cable along Mississippi Highway 23, just outside of Tremont in Itawamba County when the incident occurred. A spokesman for the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office said that at about 12:00 p.m., the contractor was yanked out of the...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of the five-year-old Lee County boy who went missing for almost 12 hours Thursday are facing charges. Robert Holcomb Junior was found unharmed almost three miles from home. Lee County deputies followed up on a 9-1-1 tip and discovered the child. According...
Okolona, Miss. (WTVA)- One man is in sheriff's custody following a standoff situation. According to Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers this standoff had been going on for more than 2 hours when they started to negotiate with the suspect. Law enforcement were able to bring the person into custody this...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Health care professionals say there remains a COVID surge during the summer months. Dr. Vernon Rayford with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 says it’s extremely, “...important to recognize that COVID is still in the community. The numbers are still going up and that we need to use the tools that we have on hand."
