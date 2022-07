Patricia Marie Jelaca was born Feb. 3, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Barton Grosso and Katherine (Daniels) Grosso. She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1955 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. Patricia married Robert Jelaca November 7, 1955. From that unity five children were born. The oldest son Barton died short of his first birthday. Patricia was a stay at home Mom until her children were old enough for her to pursue a career.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO