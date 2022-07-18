Heat Advisory issued for Coahoma, DeSoto, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Phillips Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Phillips, Coahoma, south central Tunica, west central Tallahatchie and western Quitman Counties through 430 AM CDT At 405 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Elaine to 7 miles west of Sherard to 6 miles east of Crumrod. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clarksdale, Elaine, Tutwiler, Jonestown, Friars Point, Belen, Dublin, Kings, Sherard, Lake View, Coahoma, Lyon, Lula, Mattson, Rena Lara, Gerlach Mill, Counts, Wabash, Rudyard and Moon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

