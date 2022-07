Content warning: this article contains mentions of racial discrimination against First Nations people. The ABC recently apologised to staff for racism and cultural insensitivity in its newsrooms. This came after Indigenous and culturally and linguistically diverse ABC staff told an internal group they felt unwelcome in their workplace, their ideas were not being listened to and they received online abuse from the public. Unfortunately these issues are not unique to the ABC and exist at other media outlets and newsrooms. We also know media organisations can produce content that is racist or hostile towards First Nations people. Decades of research show,...

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO