MLB

2022 MLB Home Run Derby Odds: Who Will Hit the Most Total Home Runs?

By Peter Dewey
 2 days ago

The Home Run Derby is one of baseball’s most exciting events, and you can wager on just about anything at various sportsbooks for tonight’s contest. When looking at the props, I noticed that each player’s OVER/UNDER could leave some value for who will lead the Derby in homers...

MLB
