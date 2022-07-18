ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Saying plaintiffs ‘have no case,’ state lawyers urge judge to let Georgia abortion ban take effect

By Riley Bunch | GPB
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago

The state urged a federal judge to let Georgia’s strict abortion ban take effect, citing that abortion rights advocates have no case after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rr8pe_0gjuyn3100
Protestors rally outside of the Georgia State Capitol on June 24, after the Supreme Court federal abortion protections and gave the decision on abortion access back to states. (Credit: Riley Bunch/GPB)

Georgia’s 2019 law that bans most abortions when fetal cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks of pregnancy — has been held up in court for more than three years. A lower court judge initially blocked the law from taking effect which was then appealed by the state.

Judges heard oral arguments in September but were wary to push the case forward as the Supreme Court was set to take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , a case from Mississippi that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

But after the country’s highest court dissolved nearly 50 years of abortion protections in June, a federal appeals court ordered parties had 21 days to file briefs on the impact of the ruling.

With the deadline passed last week, a final ruling on the law could come any day.

The plaintiffs — made up of the ACLU of Georgia and a coalition of abortion rights advocates and providers — “have no case,” the state’s lawyers said in a brief filed Friday, the day of the deadline.

The state asked that the federal appeals court immediately lift the injunction and allow the law to take effect.

“As Dobbs makes clear, there is no federal constitutional right to an abortion,” lawyers representing the state argued.

House Bill 481 would criminalize most abortions before many women may know they are pregnant and also includes controversial “fetal personhood” language, which makes an unborn fetus a “natural person” in Georgia code — a change that could have sweeping impacts in many different areas of state law.

Abortion rights advocates who sued the state over the near total abortion ban argued that although the Supreme Court’s decision no longer supports stopping the ban completely, the personhood provisions are still too vague.

They asserted in their brief, filed Friday, that the statute would have a “chilling” effect on reproductive care provided by abortion clinics represented in the case.

“Plaintiff clinicians have no way of knowing if they will be prosecuted for the routine obstetrical and gynecological care they provide,” the lawyers argued.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis called on the federal appeals court to send the case back down to lower court to be relitigated post- Roe v Wade .

She argued that the law leaves unanswered questions about whether or not the strict abortion ban violates the constitutional right to privacy.

The post Saying plaintiffs ‘have no case,’ state lawyers urge judge to let Georgia abortion ban take effect appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
Sahan Journal

District judge throws out Minnesota laws restricting abortion access, calling them unconstitutional.

A Minnesota judge on Monday threw out several state laws restricting access to abortion, calling them unconstitutional. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan overturned six state laws in an opinion for the civil case, Doe v. Minnesota, ruling that they violated the state constitution. His decision comes just a little over two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to recieve an abortion.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge

A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
U.S. POLITICS
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Plaintiffs#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Supreme Court
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
960 The Ref

Abortion ban blocked in W. Va.; Louisiana awaits ruling

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — Court battles prompted by the Supreme Court's June 24 ruling reversing abortion rights played out in multiple states Monday, with a judge in West Virginia blocking that state's 150-year-old abortion ban and one in Louisiana leaving an order against enforcement of that state's ban in place, for now.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Appeals court rules Georgia's 'rational' abortion law should go into effect

A federal appeals court gave a green light on Wednesday to Georgia 's restrictive 2019 abortion law, calling it the "rational" approach. The Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that the Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case that overturned Roe v. Wade should pave the way for the state's law to go into effect. The court also rejected arguments that a “personhood” provision in the law is unconstitutionally vague, an argument made by abortion advocate challengers to the state law.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Louisiana Judge Allows Abortions To Resume In State, For Now

A judge in Louisiana blocked the state from enforcing a near-total ban on abortions for the second time Tuesday, temporarily allowing the procedure amid a legal back-and-forth after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Judge Donald Johnson issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Mississippi abortion clinic at centre of Supreme Court case drops lawsuit against state’s ban

The last-standing Mississippi abortion clinic at the centre of the US Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v Wade is ending its lawsuit against the state, where a near-total ban outlaws abortion care in most cases.Jackson Women’s Health Organization’s “Pink House” clinic – named for its bright pale-pink exterior – has dropped a challenge to the state’s so-called “trigger” law enacted in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care.The state’s “trigger” law went into effect on 7 July after a Mississippi court denied the clinic’s motion to block it, forcing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Axios

Georgia's six-week abortion ban to take effect immediately

A federal appeals court on Wednesday lifted an injunction on the state's 2019 anti-abortion law, which bans most abortions after about six weeks and ruled the law is fully in effect. Driving the news: "We vacate the injunction, reverse the judgment in favor of the abortionists, and remand with instructions...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy