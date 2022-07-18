ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer thinks Danny Ainge is 'being a douche' to Knicks in Donovan Mitchell talks

 2 days ago
We know the Knicks are hot on the trail of Donovan Mitchell, hoping to work out a trade with the Jazz to bring Mitchell home to NYC.

There’s one problem: Danny Ainge, the Jazz CEO of basketball operations who just traded Rudy Gobert to Minnesota for a King’s ransom, likely wants even more for Mitchell – to the point where Boomer thinks he’s simply being “a douche.”

“Over the weekend the story came out, and someone joked they even want the Statue of Liberty in this thing,” Boomer said, “and this is why I was saying last week that the Knicks shouldn’t panic. While I want to see it done, you have to be realistic about it – and Danny Ainge right now is just being a douche.”

Extra draft picks is one thing, Boomer knows, but dealing young players has to have a limit to it, and Gio had to jump in as the voice of reason.

“He’s doing exactly what you need to do as a general manager,” Gio said. “He knows how desperate the Knicks are to get that superstar! You and I would do the same thing.”

Gio thinks Ainge’s asking price will eventually come down, even as Boomer gave a less-than-savory impression of Ainge fielding offers.

Mitchell’s exit from Utah isn’t coming from a place of discontent, but given the Gobert deal and the reload, Boomer & Gio believe it’s an inevitability that Mitchell will be a Knick.

“If I were him and I knew I had a chance to come to the Knicks, given what the Jazz are doing, in my mind I’m already a Knick,” Boomer said. “I don’t think he’ll go full NBA psycho here.”

“No, and I don’t think he needs to, because it’s too far down the road for him to go back to Utah,” Gio replied. “It’s too far down the road for Knicks fans too because we’d turn on Leon Rose if it doesn’t get done, but I think it does get done because the Knicks have the most draft picks and young, controllable players. Everybody wants it, so there’s too much gravity towards this for it to fall apart.”

Even if it takes the world’s longest game of chicken to get it done?

“Both sides are going to sit back and wait,” Gio said. “Leon Rose will say we have the most to give you so you have to deal with us, and Danny Ainge will say this is the only superstar available, so both sides will wait for the other one to blink.”

