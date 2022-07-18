ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Officials: Florida man allegedly lured mother into apartment before killing her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NE9v_0gjuyOAy00

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly lured his mother into an apartment and killed her, police say.

According to The Associated Press, Logan Lopez, 24, allegedly told investigators on Saturday that he had been planning to kill his mother for the last year.

The Clearwater Police Department said on Twitter that Lopez has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly beating his mother to death with a hammer and then stabbing her multiple times after he had lured her into his apartment.

Police were called out to the apartment complex by a neighbor around 5 p.m. on Saturday, who reported hearing a woman screaming nearby. According to the AP, police found Mary Beth Lopez, 53, dead inside an apartment.

According to the AP, police said that Lopez didn’t have a criminal history but had previously been held involuntarily for mental health treatment, which falls under Florida’s Baker Act.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsRadio WFLA

Remains of Missing Teen Identified--42 Years Later

After more than 40 years, the remains of a Tampa teenager have been unearthed at the one-time home of a convicted serial killer in Spring Hill. 17-year old Theresa Fillingim disappeared in 1980. Her sister, Margaret Johns, tells News Channel 8 she was contacted last year by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office for a DNA sample, and they recently told her the results. "So now," Johns said, "it gives me peace because I know I didn't lose her. She was taken."
SPRING HILL, FL
fox13news.com

Bradenton teen, 15, accidentally shoots friend while playing with gun, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County deputies arrested a 15-year-old who they say accidentally shot and critically injured his friend while playing with a gun. The shooting occurred before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the 900 block of 14th Street East after receiving a report about the shooting. According to the sheriff's office, they were initially told by a witness that the victim, a 16-year-old, accidentally shot himself in the head while holding a gun.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man accused of stalking, exposing self to woman

TAMPA, Fla. — Sheriff's office deputies arrested a man who they say would walk into a woman's backyard and expose himself. Yandri Castillo Aller, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with stalking and exposure of sexual organs, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in a news release. For...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lured#Mental Health#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
WFLA

Second suspect charged in Manatee Co. mall shooting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder in connection to a Manatee County mall shooting that took place on Sunday, July 17, according to deputies. The shooting happened while the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shopping with a friend at the Ellenton Premium...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Man heads to trial two years after random parking lot shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Two years after a random parking lot shooting in Tampa, a man is now headed to trial on eight charges, including four counts of first-degree attempted murder. Jarrod Mingo, who is accused of pulling the trigger two years ago, will represent himself in court during the trial. During Tuesday's court appearance, Mingo even refused to change out of his orange jail uniform.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

FDLE issues Purple Alert for missing, endangered Tampa man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are searching for a 22-year-old missing, endangered man and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Purple Alert for the man. Police are asking the community to notify them if they see Hiro Verdecia. Verdecia is a Hispanic man and is...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Largo preschool teacher accused of abusing 2-year-old

LARGO, Fla. — A preschool teacher was arrested Monday afternoon for child abuse of a 2-year-old student, deputies say. Rebecca Bird forcefully grabbed the student several times and, at another time, caused the 2-year-old to fall to the ground, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
LARGO, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy