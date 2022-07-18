Lee County schools to provide free breakfast and lunch for students

LEE COUNTY, Fla – The Lee County School District has announced that it will serve breakfast and lunch to every student at no charge.

This program will take place for the 2022-23 school year in the District’s 80 traditional schools and four special centers.

Here is a list of all participating schools:

The School District is again participating in the Community Eligibility Program. The CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school district in low-income areas.