Emergency crews battle fire at apartment building in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews fought a fire at an apartment building in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Fire Fighters say the fire is two-alarms.
Crews responded to the 400 block of North Craig Street at around 2:19 p.m.
There were no reported injuries from the fire.
The scene was cleared at around 4:00 p.m.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
Police: Florida teen arrested after allegedly placing pillow over sister to quiet her, killing her Officers learned during their investigation that the teen had allegedly placed a pillow over her sister to get her to quiet down. (NCD)
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0