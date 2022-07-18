Emergency crews battle fire at apartment building in Pittsburgh Emergency crews fought a fire at an apartment building in Pittsburgh. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews fought a fire at an apartment building in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Fire Fighters say the fire is two-alarms.

Crews responded to the 400 block of North Craig Street at around 2:19 p.m.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

The scene was cleared at around 4:00 p.m.

