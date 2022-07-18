ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Emergency crews battle fire at apartment building in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Emergency crews battle fire at apartment building in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews fought a fire at an apartment building in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Fire Fighters say the fire is two-alarms.

Crews responded to the 400 block of North Craig Street at around 2:19 p.m.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

The scene was cleared at around 4:00 p.m.

Officers learned during their investigation that the teen had allegedly placed a pillow over her sister to get her to quiet down.

wtae.com

Fire breaks out inside home in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Firefighters responded when flames broke out in a home in Arnold, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at a house along 3rd Avenue. Smoke was pouring from the windows. Firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Car pulled from Youghiogheny river in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A car was pulled from the Youghiogheny river in McKeesport on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the call came in at 1:09 p.m. The car is in the Youghiogheny River at Atlantic Avenue and Rebecca Street. Our crew at the scene said several agencies are searching...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle house fire in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — Crews battled a structure fire in Arnold Tuesday evening. Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW. According to Westmoreland County 911, crews were called to 3rd Avenue at 5:27 p.m. No one was hurt in the blaze. Download the FREE WPXI...
ARNOLD, PA
wtae.com

Car recovered from Youghiogheny River

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Divers worked to pull a car out of the water near the McKeesport Marina Wednesday afternoon. See the video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 was over the scene along the Youghiogheny River, a tributary of the Monongahela River. It's unclear how...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Pillow, PA
State
Florida State
wtae.com

Washington County child flown to hospital after cat attack

A child from Washington County was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital Tuesday after their family called 911 when they were attacked by a cat. Washington County dispatch said the call came in around 1 p.m. and crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Seventh Street in the California borough.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Juvenile shot in leg in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A boy was shot in the leg in McKees Rocks late Monday night. Allegheny County police were notified of the shooting in the 700 block of Mary Street around 11:24 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a juvenile male who was shot in the...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
wtae.com

SWAT situation comes to an end in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A SWAT situation came to a peaceful end in Pittsburgh’s Upper Hill neighborhood on Monday night. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a man’s mother called 911 for her son who was in cirisis and had a weapon. Police said the man’s girlfriend came over and the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Crews respond to fire in North Oakland

Crews responded to a fire in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood. Sky 4 with flew over the scene Monday afternoon on North Craig Street. Video shows several firefighters actively working on the roof there. At one point, the fire went to two-alarms. There is no word yet on what caused...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FireRescue1

Pittsburgh firefighter, academy instructor dies of complications from COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh firefighter James "Jim" Ellis was a quiet, contemplative man whose bravery knew no bounds. A 23-year veteran and captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in the Deutschtown section of the North Side, Capt. Ellis not only put his life on the line every day but also generously shared his encyclopedic knowledge of fighting fires as an instructor all over the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Three dogs shot in Armstrong County

Police are investigating after three dogs were shot in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County. The shooting happened along Lessing Road on Saturday. Investigators say the three dogs were put outside in their yard, but then managed to push a latched gate open. One of the dogs then bit a woman at...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

24-Year-Old Man Killed in early Morning Hopewell Twp. Motorcycle Accident

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting this morning that 24-year-old Josiah Hufnagel was pronounced dead early this morning after he crashed his motorcycle on Kane Road just past Lakewood Road in Hopewell Township around 1:30 AM. Hopewell Police Chief Donald Sedlacek reported that the accident is under investigation. A ruling hasn’t been made by the Beaver County Coroner’s office.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

