Bryce Harper was drafted by the Washington Nationals and spent the first 6 seasons of his career in Washington. He won an MVP and established himself as a star with the ball club. After hitting free agency prior to 2019, Harper signed in Philadelphia with the Phillies. Meanwhile, Washington had another emerging star in their midst… Juan Soto. Fast-forward to 2022 and Soto and Harper are two of MLB’s best players. However, Harper is comfortable in Philadelphia while Soto is on the trade block.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO