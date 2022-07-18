ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

LIVE: Keith Pray Or-Tet (with Brian Patneaude) @ Jazz On Jay, 07/07/2022

By J Hunter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the perks of ditching the Day Job has been attending events that happened while I was chained to my cubicle in downtown Albany. Last Thursday was my second visit to Jazz On Jay, but I was already addicted – not only to the great music and convivial atmosphere but...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Barker Park Kids Series Continues with Watch Reggie Run

TROY – The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall continues Barker Park Kid’s series this Thursday with a performance from Watch Reggie Run! This free outdoor concert series takes place every Thursday through August 25th in Barker Park. Barker Park is located at the corner of 3rd and State Streets. Those in attendance are welcome to enjoy free summer fun with the kids at these family-friendly events!
TROY, NY
Album Review: You’re Welcome by Thanks!

Based out of Saratoga Springs, Thanks! is an exciting group that mixes elements of blues, alternative, rock, and jazz into a truly fun and special blend. On July 15th , the band released their debut album, titled You’re Welcome, and I was happy to finally be able to dive in and see what they’ve been cooking up.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
In Session: Bad Mothers

ALBANY – Local hard-rockers, Bad Mothers, are all ready – and then some – to take the stage at NipperFest this upcoming Saturday, July 23rd. Performing on the main stage of the festival, there’s a reason these folks are “[H]eralded for their hard-hitting performances.” Come and see the action for yourself, and in the meantime, check out the interview with the band below!
ALBANY, NY
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (July 19, 2022)

Best bet: Todd Rundgren @ The Egg, Albany. For his “Unpredictable” tour, Todd performs a variety of music from his deep catalog; maybe songs from his days as frontman of Nazz, perhaps his pop hits such as “I Saw The Light” and “Hello It’s Me”, or perhaps some of his pioneering work with Utopia. (7:30, Hart Theatre)
ALBANY, NY
Albany, NY
The Albany Institute of History and Art Maps Our World

The Albany Institute of History and Art currently is featuring their You Are Here: Mapping Our World exhibit, through October 23. The idea for this exhibition originated in 2021 when the Albany Institute of History & Art received twenty historic maps from donor Rachel Lee. Lee’s husband, Michael Insel (1947-2017), enjoyed collecting and displaying maps that showed the Hudson Valley, and particularly the village of Kinderhook, New York, the community where the couple maintained a weekend residence. Michael’s collection of maps allowed the couple to locate their geographic place in the world across four centuries of cartographic history. Seventeen of those maps are included in this exhibition, along with maps, globes, books, and historic objects that were already part of the Institute’s collection.
KINDERHOOK, NY

