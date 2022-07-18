LIVE: Keith Pray Or-Tet (with Brian Patneaude) @ Jazz On Jay, 07/07/2022

The Albany Institute of History and Art currently is featuring their You Are Here: Mapping Our World exhibit, through October 23. The idea for this exhibition originated in 2021 when the Albany Institute of History & Art received twenty historic maps from donor Rachel Lee. Lee’s husband, Michael Insel (1947-2017), enjoyed collecting and displaying maps that showed the Hudson Valley, and particularly the village of Kinderhook, New York, the community where the couple maintained a weekend residence. Michael’s collection of maps allowed the couple to locate their geographic place in the world across four centuries of cartographic history. Seventeen of those maps are included in this exhibition, along with maps, globes, books, and historic objects that were already part of the Institute’s collection.

