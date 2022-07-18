ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Terrance L. “Skipper” Alt

2 days ago
 2 days ago

Terrance L. “Skipper” Alt age 70 of Madison passed away on July 15, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. The third child of Gilbert and Alyene (Johnson) Alt, Terry was born on December 22, 1951. Upon graduation, Terry moved to Madison and began his...

www.channel3000.com

Gerald J. Feisst

Gerald J. Feisst

Middleton- Gerald J. (Jerry) Feisst, age 93, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton. He was born on November 13, 1928, in Juneau, WI the son of Theodore and Bernadette (Manning) Feisst. He attended Madison East High School. He was proud of his service in the United States Navy on board the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier. He worked as a welder at the Wisconsin Foundry & Machine Co. for many years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed sports, supporting the Badgers, Brewers & Packers. He loved to attend his grandsons’ sporting events & activities. Jerry also liked to attend his great grandchildren’s school & sports events before his dementia diagnosis.
MIDDLETON, WI
Carol R. Clausius

Carol R. Clausius

Services for Carol R. Clausius, 93, of Richland Center, will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 11 am. Carol passed away Saturday, July 16, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Burial will be in the family plot at the Richland Center Cemetery.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Jon "Erik" Kardasz

Jon “Erik” Kardasz

STOUGHTON – Jon “Erik” Kardasz, born on July 16, 1968, moved onward into peace, Sunday, July 10, 2022, while surrounded by family and loved ones. Erik was born from the union of LeAlyce and William John Kardasz: A blend of two hearts which formed the foundation of Erik’s soul.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Janet Mathilda Christianson

Janet Mathilda Christianson, 84, of Fort Atkinson, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 19, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota, on January 15, 1938. God used her in many life roles to touch the world. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered as a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She deeply loved the Lord and her family and was loved by them in return. Jan had a love for all children and was happiest in recent years spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Karen Griggel

Karen Griggel

Karen Griggel, age 84 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wisconsin with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Diane M. Nelson

Diane M. Nelson

Diane M. Nelson, 78, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home. Diane was born on February 8, 1944, in Monroe, the daughter of John and Frances (Leuenberger) Bauman. Diane was a 1962 graduate of Monroe High School and married Don Nelson on August 23, 1964. After raising her children, Diane operated Sugar River Enterprises for several years. She has been the owner of Fairfield Acres in rural Monroe for the past nine years. She attended Martintown Community Church and enjoyed quilting, knitting, sewing, gardening and canning.
MONROE, WI
M. Joan Balk

M. Joan Balk

M. Joan Balk of Dodgeville, WI entered Heaven on her 90th Birthday on July 17, 2022. She was born of Vincent and Viola Polodna on July 17, 1932, in Prairie du Chien, WI. Joan married Joe Balk on August 9, 1949, prior to moving to Dodgeville in the early ’50s. Together, they had six children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Jeanette M. Bockhop

Jeanette M. Bockhop, 81, of Belmont, Wisc., lived a full, busy life until she died suddenly on July 18, 2022, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM (Noon) Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until 11:45 AM Saturday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
BELMONT, WI
John L. Wolfgram

John L. Wolfgram

John L. Wolfgram, 69, of Muscoda died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 12, 1952, the son of Edward and Lorraine (Bublitz) Wolfgram. Per John’s request, no formal funeral services will be held. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting...
MUSCODA, WI
John R. Schultz

John R. Schultz

John R. Schultz, 65, of Park Falls, WI, formerly of McFarland and Monroe, died from sudden cardiac arrest on July 11, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, WI. John was born on March 2, 1957, in Appleton, the son of LeRoy and Inez (Schuler) Schultz. John was a 1975 graduate of Monroe High School where he played basketball. After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from U.W. Oshkosh, John taught and coached basketball in Juda for a few years. He moved to McFarland and established Cancun Painting before becoming an independent contractor. He most recently worked for FedEx and has resided in Park Falls for the last several years. John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed cutting wood, biking, riding his ATV, and fishing at his cabin on Pike Lake.
PARK FALLS, WI
Mary L Brewer

Mary L Brewer

Mary L Brewer, 85, of Richland Center, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 28, 1937, the daughter of Neil D. and Agnes S. (Berberich) Fry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Prattfuneralservice.com.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas D. “Tom” Johns

Thomas D. “Tom” Johns, age 83 of Darlington, WI passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born January 14, 1939, in Cook County, IL the son of Albert and Violet (Jacobsen) Johns. Tom grew up in the Gratiot, WI area where he graduated from Gratiot High School. In 1962, Tom enlisted in the United States Army where he served until being honorably discharged in 1964. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn Olson on June 18, 1966, at Grace Lutheran Church in Darlington. Tom worked for Al’s Trucking/ Ruef’s Sanitary as a crane operator for many years. He also drove a school bus for the Darlington School District for many years and was the Public Works Director for the City of Darlington until retiring in 2006.
DARLINGTON, WI
Thomas Roy Bader

Thomas Roy Bader

Thomas Bader, age 69, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Our House Senior Living Facility in Reedsburg, WI. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at The Lodge in Mauston, WI. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
REEDSBURG, WI
Channel 3000

Crescendo’s Monroe Street location to permanently close

After nine and a half years on Monroe Street, Crescendo Espresso Bar + Music Cafe is closing its doors on July 28. The cafe and roasting space opened at 1859 Monroe St. in 2013 as the first location for co-owners Cait and Paul Sirianni. The duo say in a letter, that they have decided to reevaluate the business and their own priorities to focus on their two sons and other aspects of the business.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

New Madison brewery is a neighborhood spot with a New York City flair

After years in the local restaurant industry, Gaston Solis is branching out with his own business, The Borough Beer Co. & Kitchen. The Borough occupies the former space of Rockhound Brewing Co. on Park Street, which closed in October 2020. “An opportunity presented itself with this space,” Solis says. “People...
MADISON, WI

