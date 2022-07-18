ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

For Europe, a climate change reckoning arrives early

By David Knowles
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SaPeq_0gjuwTqR00
A church is pictured during sunset as a heat wave hits Europe A church is pictured during sunset as a heat wave hits Europe, in Oisy-le-Verger, France, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2WBV9BBODN

In what has already been a brutal summer of heatwaves across much of Europe, temperature records are expected to be broken in parts of the United Kingdom, Germany and France this week, putting thousands of lives in danger.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 109 Fahrenheit on Tuesday in locations where air conditioning is not a common amenity, and health officials are warning that excess deaths due to heat are all but guaranteed. With temperatures forecast to be 15-30 degrees above normal, the U.K. Met Office issued a first-ever extreme heat warning, and scorching conditions could drag on for weeks.

1,000 people have been killed in Spain and Portugal due to heat-related causes in recent weeks. Temperatures are expected to shatter all time records Monday and Tuesday, that number is expected to rise sharply. With luck, it won't mirror the toll of 70,000 who were killed during a heat wave in Europe in 2003.

With the extreme heat that scientists have shown is linked to climate change, wildfires have erupted on the continent. In a pine forest left parched due the rapid evaporation caused by high temperatures, nearly 1,700 firefighters in France have been battling an enormous blaze near Bordeaux.

“The situation is critical, mainly because the weather is unfavorable to us,” Vincent Ferrier, a French official told reporters Monday.

Made more frequent due to rising global temperatures, wildfires have also erupted in Spain and Portugal, forcing thousands from their homes. As shocking as the effects of climate change have been to witness in recent years, scientists continue to warn that they will worsen so long as mankind continues pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

An Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) study published last year found that Europe was warming faster than many other parts of the globe due to fluctuations in the jet stream caused by rising temperatures.

In fact, Europe has already exceeded the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold for catastrophic climate change set forth by the IPCC, having warmed by 2.2 C since the start of the Industrial Revolution.

“Every fraction of a degree counts. Greenhouse gas concentrations are at record levels. Extreme weather and climate disasters are increasing in frequency and intensity,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said of the report.

Indeed, the speed at which climate change is unfolding has caught some experts by surprise. In 2020, for instance, the Met Office produced a hypothetical map of what a summertime heatwave temperatures might look like in the year 2050. That reality, however, was nearly matched this week.

As has been documented over the past several years, the climate change dangers now facing Europe include extreme heatwaves, drought, wildfires and inundating rainfall. Last year, more than 150 people died when torrential downpours resulted in flash-flooding in parts of Germany and Belgium and a record-breaking heat wave in Greece helped fuel a wildfire that destroyed homes and businesses. xEurope's hottest day on record was recorded in Sicily when the mercury hit 119.84 F last August.

These individual events are part of a larger pattern, a consequence of a warning planet, a mountain of research has shown that is by no means limited to Europe or the United States.

While Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., all but torpedoed President Joe Biden's goal of cutting U.S. emissions in half by 2030 when he announced Friday he would not vote to pass a budget reconciliation bill that included measures intended to tackle climate change, the problem of rising temperatures is taken seriously across the political spectrum in Europe.

Yet while leaders there have pledged ambitious goals for reducing the emissions causing climate change, they will need the help of nations like the U.S., China and India in order to make a significant impact on the heat waves that continue to make life miserable on the continent.

Touring the scene of one of the many wildfires currently ravaging Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez summed up the dire situation.

"Climate change kills,” he said Monday. “It kills people, it kills our ecosystems and biodiversity.”

This article originally appeared on Yahoo News at https://news.yahoo.com/for-europe-a-climate-change-reckoning-arrives-early-192613531.html

Comments / 3

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Rolling Stone

London Is Burning. Are We Ready to Listen to Climate Scientists Yet?

“It just hit 40 C at Heathrow,” Friederike Otto, a 39 year-old climate scientist at Imperial College London who studies extreme heat, emailed me from her home in the Southwark borough. 40 degrees Celsius is 104 degrees Fahrenheit — the hottest temperature ever measured in the U.K. All around London, railroad tracks were bending and fires were breaking out and people were suffering in the otherworldly heat. Even for Otto, it was a bit surreal. “It’s eerily quiet,” she told me. “Very few cars on the road, and few people out in the street. Even my dog finally found her sense of self preservation and is lying in the basement (after she was insisting on sun bathing yesterday).”
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
António Guterres
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Heat Waves#The U K Met Office#Bordeaux#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Climate Change
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Portugal
Country
China
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Upworthy

Nigerians are building earthquake-proof homes from plastic bottles and it could be a game-changer

Plastic is, without a doubt, one of the biggest banes of the environment. Plastic production has skyrocketed since the 1950s and it's nonbiodegradable, which means it simply doesn't decompose. The dumping of plastic has become one of the biggest environmental issues, but Nigeria is showing the world an amazing way to repurpose plastic for a better future. Nigerian companies are now using plastic bottles to build homes that can withstand powerful earthquakes and even bullets. The technology is called the "bottle trick." The first house to be built using recycled plastic bottles was in the village of Yelwa. The house has turned into a tourist attraction with even government officials and traditional leaders paying a visit to see the marvel. The ecofriendly home was built with nothing but plastic bottles, sand and mud, reported Power of positivity.
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

The World Is Burning Once Again

In September 2020, the United Kingdom’s Meteorological Office published a hypothetical weather forecast for a mid-July day in the year 2050. Forty degrees Celsius in London. (That’s 104 degrees Fahrenheit.) Thirty-eight in Hull (100 degrees F). Thirty-nine in Birmingham (102 degrees F). These were preposterous numbers, never before seen in U.K. weather forecasts, much less felt in reality—until last week. On Friday, the Met Office published an actual forecast for Tuesday that, as several observers noted, looked scarily similar to its 2050 projections. And today, as predicted, the U.K. smashed its previous heat record, registering a provisional reading of 40.3 degrees C, or 104.5 degrees F, in a small village near the eastern coast. From speculative fiction to nonfiction in less than two years.
ENVIRONMENT
Science News

Underground heat pollution could be tapped to mitigate climate change

The secret to efficiently heating some buildings might lurk beneath our feet, in the heat that humans have inadvertently stored underground. Just as cities warm the surrounding air, giving rise to urban heat islands, so too does human infrastructure warm the underlying earth (SN: 3/27/09). Now, an analysis of groundwater well sites across Europe and parts of North America and Australia reveals that roughly a couple thousand of those locations possess excess underground heat that could be recycled to warm buildings for a year, researchers report July 8 in Nature Communications.
ENVIRONMENT
The Ringer

The World Is on Fire. Here’s a Realistic Plan to Save Humanity.

The world is on fire. In southern Europe, wildfires are streaking from Portugal to Greece. In the U.K., airport runways melted as temperatures exceeded 103 degrees for the first time on record. In the U.S. this week, about one in five Americans are living in a place that will be even hotter than the U.K.’s historic mark. And what is our government doing about it? Pretty close to nothing.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Climate activists fail where the rubber meets the road

Climate activists appear to choose their objectives with all the precision of blindfold darts. Take the Tyre Extinguishers, a group of British climate activists who have reportedly slashed over 5,000 random tires since March. Since expanding this month to the United States, they’ve deflated 40 tires in Manhattan and targeted around 20 vehicles in Chicago, Scranton, Pennsylvania, and San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Destroyed Russian military equipment from Ukraine war displayed in Prague

An exhibition of Russian military equipment destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing war is being held Czech capital, Prague. The captured war trophies that were put on display include a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system, Khosta self-propelled mortar, Msta howitzer, and casings and fragments from rockets and missiles. The destroyed armour from the battlefield was displayed on Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle.
MILITARY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy