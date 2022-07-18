ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball State's Tyler Schweitzer selected by Chicago White Sox in MLB Draft

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
Ball State left-handed pitcher Tyler Schweitzer was selected by the Chicago White Sox Monday in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Schweitzer was selected in the fifth round (161st overall).

Schweitzer, a 6-foot, 185-pound lefty from Fishers, Indiana, had a breakout season in his third year at Ball State. After serving as a reliever for two seasons, Schweitzer took over the No. 1 spot in Ball State's rotation and helped lead it to its first Mid-American Conference regular season title since 2014.

PRE-DRAFT:How Ball State's Tyler Schweitzer went from a reliever to an MLB prospect in a year

On the mound in 2022, Schweitzer went 11-2 — which included an undefeated record against MAC foes including a win against Central Michigan's Andrew Taylor, who was selected in the second round (80th overall) by the Houston Astros — with a 2.65 ERA. In 91 2/3 innings, Schweitzer struck out 112 batters while allowing 69 hits, 27 earned runs and 30 walks.

This season, Schweitzer was named the MAC Pitcher of the Year, leading a strong contingent of BSU players who won postseason conference awards. He was named a second team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

For subscribersCheck out the former Ball State baseball players who've played in the MLB

By the end of a stellar season, Ball State head coach Rich Maloney was confident Schweitzer would join the list of former Cardinals players who have been selected in the draft. Schweitzer becomes the 70th MLB Draft pick from Ball State. He is the 34th different pitcher who has been drafted out of BSU and eighth in the last nine years to be selected.

"So happy for MAC Pitcher of the Year and Ball State great Tyler Schweitzer on being selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 5th (round) of today's MLB draft!" Maloney said in a tweet. "We are so proud of you Tyler! Go Tyler and go Cardinals!"

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @rgeneraljr.

