Kansas State

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly touts major economic impact of Panasonic battery plant

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe development deal, which follows months of effort by Gov. Laura Kelly and the...

Kansas Public Radio

Panasonic Deal Could Pave the Way for More Major Economic Investment in Kansas

It's billed as the largest manufacturing plant in the world for electric car batteries. And it will soon be built near De Soto, in western Johnson County. Kansas beat out several other states competing for the $4 billion Panasonic facility. Kansas Lieutenant Governor David Toland, who doubles as the state’s commerce secretary, led the effort. Kansas Public Radio's Jim McLean spoke to Toland about what it took the close the deal and about what might be coming next.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas battles over voting access and abortion reflect the same challenges

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Chloe Chaffin is a junior at Washburn University, where they are studying secondary English education and political science, with minors in leadership studies and poverty studies. Living […] The post Kansas battles over voting access and abortion reflect the same challenges appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KNSS Radio

Americans for Prosperity to lower Wichita gas price to $2.38/gallon on Aug 8

On August 8th, the Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Kansas chapter will partner with Wichita’s Jump Start Gas Station to lower gas prices to $2.38/gallon – the national average on Joe Biden’s inauguration day. This grassroots awareness event is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost of Washington” campaign, which highlights how wasteful government spending leads to rising costs for Americans and businesses.
KCTV 5

Following the money: Millions spent on Kansas abortion amendment from across the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you look at the numbers, it’s clear that people have very strong feelings about the Kansas constitution amendment up for a vote on August 2. This election has generated more attention — and more money — than any amendment in recent history. Campaign finance reports show about $15 million has been raised to try to convince Kansans to vote one way or the other.
Laura Kelly
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas to host Virtual Job Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. – KANSASWORKS will host a statewide virtual job fair on July 20th 12, starting at 8 A.M through 5 P.M. Kansas has been conducting virtual job fairs since the beginning of 2020 with hundreds of employers and job seekers participating. Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to:
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
Kansas Reflector

Anti-abortion groups make dubious claims as Kansas amendment vote nears

Claims made by campaigns for and against a constitutional amendment undoing Kansans’ right to an abortion look like descriptions of two different realities. The Value Them Both amendment, according to proponents, reverses the state’s “nearly unlimited ‘right’ to abortion.” The campaign’s website says “every reasonable regulation of abortion in Kansas may soon be struck down.” […] The post Anti-abortion groups make dubious claims as Kansas amendment vote nears appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
republic-online.com

Most valuable crops grown in Kansas

Compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kcur.org

Kansas groups motivate young people to wield voting power

Mass shootings, climate change issues and restrictions on abortion dominate the news. These headlines might cause young voters in Kansas to feel small and disenchanted with the political system. Education, language, transportation and legal barriers further prevent young people from participating in politics. Kansas group Loud Light is dedicated to...
farmtalknews.com

Southeast Kansas private water wells: possibilities and risks

Water wells can be a safe and effective way to bring water to livestock, gardens, or even a household. Generally, we use much more surface water here in this area than we do well water, but still, well water is possible. We also have an extensive municipal water supply with the vast majority of houses connected to it. Many residents have found a good use for water well, generally due to a high water need for livestock or greenhouses. Well water can be environmental too, as municipal water has to be treated and pumped long distances. This article will cover private and non-field irrigation water wells. Field irrigation-sized wells in southeast Kansas are a whole different size of scope, process, and regulation.
KSN News

Why can Kansas churches display ‘Value Them Both’ signs?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You may have passed a local church or two for or against the “Value Them Both” amendment and wondered – how is that legal?. KSNT sat down with political analyst Bob Beatty for clarification on what nonprofit organizations and churches can do for the upcoming election. Seeing political signs on church grounds isn’t typical in the state.
