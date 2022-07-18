Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly touts major economic impact of Panasonic battery plant

Water wells can be a safe and effective way to bring water to livestock, gardens, or even a household. Generally, we use much more surface water here in this area than we do well water, but still, well water is possible. We also have an extensive municipal water supply with the vast majority of houses connected to it. Many residents have found a good use for water well, generally due to a high water need for livestock or greenhouses. Well water can be environmental too, as municipal water has to be treated and pumped long distances. This article will cover private and non-field irrigation water wells. Field irrigation-sized wells in southeast Kansas are a whole different size of scope, process, and regulation.

