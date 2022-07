BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT: We have a one-two punch with dangerous heat coupled with rounds of strong storms in the mix over the Next 24 Hours. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday evening. Heat relief in the form of storms are in the forecast tomorrow, which is good, but the negative is the fact that these storms could produce strong or severe wind gusts and or large hail. Much needed rainfall is also expected for some, but not for all, and some locations may see excessive rainfall which could lead to localized flooding. Pay attention to any notifications you receive from the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

