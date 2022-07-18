ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Where and when to vote early in the August primary

By Jay Petrequin
 2 days ago
(File photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Democratic primary election set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, will decide on Democratic candidates to represent some of New York’s 26 district seats in the U.S. House. Each county has its own locations for early ballots to be cast, as well as a schedule.

Counties across the Capital Region and North Country are setting schedules for early voting ahead of Aug. 23. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at polling places across the state on primary day.

Early voting hours are generally shared across counties. The following are the dates and times for early voting in all below counties, unless otherwise noted:

  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14
  • Noon – 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15
  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16
  • Noon – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17
  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18
  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19
  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

The 20th Congressional District encompasses Albany and Schenectady counties, as well as parts of Montgomery, Rensselaer and Saratoga counties. The district includes Democratic candidates Paul Tonko (incumbent), Jack Fallon-Underwood, Cole Matthews and Rostislav Rar, with candidate Justin Chaires not making the ballot. The Republican pallot is led by candidate Elizabeth Joy.

The North Country is encircled by New York’s 21st Congressional District, which includes Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton, Essex, Fulton, Warren and Washington counties, as well as parts of Saratoga and Herkimer counties. The Democratic primary includes 21st Congressional District candidates Matt Castelli, Matthew Putorti and Keith Sheriill. Candidates Bridie Farrell and Ezra Watson did not make the ballot. Republican Elise Stefanik is the incumbent.

Each county has its own locations where voters can come and cast their ballots, be it early or on the day of. Find out where to vote early in your county:

  • Albany County
  • Albany County Board of Elections
  • 260 South Pearl St., Albany
  • Berne Volunteer Fire Company
  • 30 Canaday Hill Road, Berne
  • Bethlehem Lutheran Church parish hall
  • 85 Elm Ave., Delmar
  • North Bethlehem Fire Department
  • 589 Russel Road, Albany
  • Pine Grove United Methodist Church
  • 1580 Central Ave., Albany
  • Boght Community Fire Department
  • 8 Preston Drive, Cohoes
  • Guilderland Public Library
  • 2228 Western Ave., Guilderland
  • Clinton County
  • Clinton County Government Center
  • 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh
  • Essex County
  • Lake Placid Elementary School
  • 318 Old Military Road, Lake Placid
  • Franklin County
  • Franklin County Courthouse Board of Elections Office
  • 255 West Main St., Suite 161, Malone
  • Fulton County
  • Gloversville Rec Center
  • 24 Third Ave., Gloversville
  • Hamilton County
  • Indian Lake Town Hall
  • 117 Pelon Road, Indian Lake
  • Herkimer County
  • Benton Hall Academy
  • 15 Petrie St., Little Falls
  • Jefferson County
  • Jefferson County Office Building
  • 175 Arsenal St., Watertown
  • Evans Mills Fire Hall
  • 8615 Leray St., Evans Mills
  • Lewis County
  • Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center
  • 7395 East Road, Lowville
  • Montgomery County
  • Fort Plain Senior Center
  • 204 Canal St., Fort Plain
  • Old Courthouse
  • 9 Park St., Fonda
  • Amsterdam Housing Authority
  • 52 Division St., Amsterdam
  • Rensselaer County
  • Town of Brunswick Office Building
  • 336 Town Office Road, Troy
  • Schodack Town Hall
  • 265 Schuurman Road, Castleton
  • 500 Federal St. office building
  • 500 Federal St., Troy
  • Saratoga County
  • Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library
  • 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park
  • Saratoga Springs Recreation Center
  • 15 Vanderbilt Ave., Saratoga Springs
  • Saratoga County Board of Elections
  • 50 W. High St., Ballston Spa
  • Wilton Gavin Park
  • 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs
  • Schenectady County
  • Glenville Senior Center
  • 32 Worden Road, Glenville
  • Niskayuna Town Hall
  • 1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna
  • South Schenectady Volunteer Fire Department #6
  • 6 Old Mariaville Road, Schenectady
  • Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library
  • 99 Clinton St., Schenectady
  • St. Lawrence County
  • Clarkson Building
  • 42 Maple St., Potsdam
  • Dobisky Center
  • 100 Riverside Ave., Ogdensburg
  • All sites open at 9 a.m. daily
  • Warren County
  • Warren County Municipal Center
  • 1340 Route 9, Queensbury
  • Glens Falls City Hall
  • 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls
  • Washington County
  • Fort Edward Burgoyne Avenue Elementary School
  • 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward

