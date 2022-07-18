Where and when to vote early in the August primary

(File photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Democratic primary election set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, will decide on Democratic candidates to represent some of New York’s 26 district seats in the U.S. House. Each county has its own locations for early ballots to be cast, as well as a schedule.

Counties across the Capital Region and North Country are setting schedules for early voting ahead of Aug. 23. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at polling places across the state on primary day.

Early voting hours are generally shared across counties. The following are the dates and times for early voting in all below counties, unless otherwise noted:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Noon – 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16

Noon – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

The 20th Congressional District encompasses Albany and Schenectady counties, as well as parts of Montgomery, Rensselaer and Saratoga counties. The district includes Democratic candidates Paul Tonko (incumbent), Jack Fallon-Underwood, Cole Matthews and Rostislav Rar, with candidate Justin Chaires not making the ballot. The Republican pallot is led by candidate Elizabeth Joy.

The North Country is encircled by New York’s 21st Congressional District, which includes Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton, Essex, Fulton, Warren and Washington counties, as well as parts of Saratoga and Herkimer counties. The Democratic primary includes 21st Congressional District candidates Matt Castelli, Matthew Putorti and Keith Sheriill. Candidates Bridie Farrell and Ezra Watson did not make the ballot. Republican Elise Stefanik is the incumbent.

Each county has its own locations where voters can come and cast their ballots, be it early or on the day of. Find out where to vote early in your county:

Albany County

Albany County Board of Elections

260 South Pearl St., Albany

Berne Volunteer Fire Company

30 Canaday Hill Road, Berne

Bethlehem Lutheran Church parish hall

85 Elm Ave., Delmar

North Bethlehem Fire Department

589 Russel Road, Albany

Pine Grove United Methodist Church

1580 Central Ave., Albany

Boght Community Fire Department

8 Preston Drive, Cohoes

Guilderland Public Library

2228 Western Ave., Guilderland

Clinton County

Clinton County Government Center

137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh

Essex County

Lake Placid Elementary School

318 Old Military Road, Lake Placid

Franklin County

Franklin County Courthouse Board of Elections Office

255 West Main St., Suite 161, Malone

Fulton County

Gloversville Rec Center

24 Third Ave., Gloversville

Hamilton County

Indian Lake Town Hall

117 Pelon Road, Indian Lake

Herkimer County

Benton Hall Academy

15 Petrie St., Little Falls

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Office Building

175 Arsenal St., Watertown

Evans Mills Fire Hall

8615 Leray St., Evans Mills

Lewis County

Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center

7395 East Road, Lowville

Montgomery County

Fort Plain Senior Center

204 Canal St., Fort Plain

Old Courthouse

9 Park St., Fonda

Amsterdam Housing Authority

52 Division St., Amsterdam

Rensselaer County

Town of Brunswick Office Building

336 Town Office Road, Troy

Schodack Town Hall

265 Schuurman Road, Castleton

500 Federal St. office building

500 Federal St., Troy

Saratoga County

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library

475 Moe Road, Clifton Park

Saratoga Springs Recreation Center

15 Vanderbilt Ave., Saratoga Springs

Saratoga County Board of Elections

50 W. High St., Ballston Spa

Wilton Gavin Park

10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs

Schenectady County

Glenville Senior Center

32 Worden Road, Glenville

Niskayuna Town Hall

1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna

South Schenectady Volunteer Fire Department #6

6 Old Mariaville Road, Schenectady

Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library

99 Clinton St., Schenectady

St. Lawrence County

Clarkson Building

42 Maple St., Potsdam

Dobisky Center

100 Riverside Ave., Ogdensburg

All sites open at 9 a.m. daily

Warren County

Warren County Municipal Center

1340 Route 9, Queensbury

Glens Falls City Hall

42 Ridge St., Glens Falls

Washington County

Fort Edward Burgoyne Avenue Elementary School