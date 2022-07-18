ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins sign Jack Ahcan, Matt Filipe, Ryan Mast

 2 days ago
They're not the big signings everyone is waiting for (Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci), but the Bruins did announce three signings on Monday.

Bruins in holding pattern with Bergeron, Krejci

They have signed defenseman Jack Ahcan to a one-year, two-way deal with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; forward Matt Filipe to a one-year, two-way deal with an NHL cap hit of $787,500; and defenseman Ryan Mast to a three-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $850,000.

Ahcan, 25, had 23 points in 46 games for AHL Providence last season. He also played six games with Boston and scored his first NHL goal. Ahcan signed with the Bruins as an undrafted free agent out of St. Cloud State University in 2020. He could have a chance to make the Bruins' opening night roster given the injuries to Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk.

Filipe, 24, had 17 points in 59 games for AHL Providence last season. The Newton native was originally a Carolina third-round pick in 2016, but wound up signing with Boston after his senior season at Northeastern in 2020. He projects as a depth forward for Providence again this year.

Mast, 19, as a Bruins sixth-round pick in 2021. After missing the entire 2020-21 season due to the Ontario Hockey League's COVID shutdown, Mast had a strong season with the Sarnia Sting this past year, including putting up 31 points in 59 games. The 6-foot-4 right-shot D could now play in either Providence or Sarnia this season. His entry-level contract will not start until he plays pro games.

The Providence Bruins also announced on Monday that they have signed Fedor Gordeev to a one-year AHL contract. The 6-foot-6 defenseman will provide additional organizational depth on the blue line.

Ahcan and Filipe were both restricted free agents. The Bruins still have Pavel Zacha and Jack Studnicka as outstanding RFAs in need of new contracts. Zacha filed for arbitration over the weekend, although the two sides could still reach an agreement before his hearing.

