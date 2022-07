FILE: A backyard pool Photo credit Getty Images

Some new homeowners are also becoming new pool owners. In a lot of cases, they're learning some new lessons about their backyard swimming hole -- some the hard way. Improperly balanced chemicals in home pools have increased.

On Ask the Expert, KRLD's Kristin Diaz and David Rancken speak to Curtis Morgan, the executive director of the Texas Public Pools Council.

