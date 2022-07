LIVERMORE (KPIX) -- We're learning more about the man killed in a downtown Livermore bowling alley on Saturday night.Family and friends identified him as 28-year-old Antonio Vargas.The victim's father told KPIX through a Spanish translator that he talked to Antonio right before he left the house to go bowling with friends."I'm speechless at the moment. My son was no trouble," said Jose Vargas.He said he can't sleep, can't eat. He lost his only child.He said Antonio was a DACA recipient, a dreamer who just started a carpet-cleaning business in Livermore four months ago. Antonio was looking forward...

5 DAYS AGO