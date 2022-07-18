ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, IL

Following traffic stop in Henderson County, Pekin woman arrested on drug charges

By pwsadmin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenderson County Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of Chelsea K. Forrester, age 28 of Pekin, IL. On Sunday, July 17th, 2022 at 7:41pm Deputies stopped Forrester for a traffic...

