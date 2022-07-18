ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Place Like FROME: New Dine-And-Date App Launches in Partnership With Local L.A. Hotspots

By Kristin Snyder
dot.LA
dot.LA
 2 days ago

Jul 18 2022

FROME wants people to put down their phones and talk in person.

With a name pulled from the phrase “first round’s on me,” the Los Angeles-based dating app launched Monday on iOS and Android devices. Through partnerships with local bars, restaurants and coffee shops that can help determine where users want to meet, FROME wants to encourage people to actively plan dates and converse outside of the app.

Founder and CEO Joe Feminella said his own frustration with people not feeling motivated to meet in person after connecting on dating apps inspired him to launch FROME.

“The more time I spent swiping, the more I realized it wasn't an effective way to make a real connection,” Feminella said in a statement. “Technology has solved so many problems in today's world, but one thing it hasn't done and probably will never do, is help people fall in love. That needs to be done in person."

FROME’s method for getting users to meet in the real world: Users begin each swiping session by choosing if they are available to meet up on that day or later in the week. From there, users request to match with one another with a specific time and place for a date. Users can message six hours before their scheduled date. They can only link up with one person per day.

Partnering with The Bungalow, Cha Cha Matcha, Juneshine, Library Alehouse, Independence Bar and Bravo Toast, FROME intends to help users pick a location by offering discounts—though the indoor mask mandate, which is set to come back by the end of July, may impact where people decide to meet.

During the pandemic, dating apps had to rethink their strategy, with a number of new platforms popping up to offer virtual romance. Los Angeles-based Tinder saw an increase in messaging at the beginning of the pandemic, and a number of dating apps now let users share their vaccination status.

Los Angeles’ dating app scene is abundant. Alongside Tinder and Grindr, a multitude of smaller apps are also vying for local singles’ attention. From the hyperlocal L.A. Dating to the TikTok-esque Lolly, more dating apps are turning to trends like audio messaging and metaverse dates

.

Kristin Snyder

Google “Tesla battery fire” and you’ll find no shortage of results. Just last month, USA Today reported that California firefighters had to use 4,500 gallons of water to douse one of the brand’s EVs. And Tesla certainly isn’t alone: recalls and fire safety problems have plagued brands like Lucid, Rivian, and Chevy. But what causes these incidents? And how do you weigh the risk against a traditional internal combustion engine?

LA Tech Week—a weeklong showcase of the region’s growing startup ecosystem—is coming this August.

The seven-day series of events, from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, is a chance for the Los Angeles startup community to network, share insights and pitch themselves to investors. It comes a year after hundreds of people gathered for a similar event that allowed the L.A. tech community—often in the shadow of Silicon Valley—to flex its muscles.

From fireside chats with prominent founders to a panel on aerospace, here are some highlights from the roughly 30 events happening during LA Tech Week, including one hosted by dot.LA.

