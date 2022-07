SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Brentwood man was convicted by a federal jury after he was accused of illegally distributing opioids from his clinic in Smyrna. Court documents say 54-year-old Hau T. La, of Brentwood, prescribed opioid pain pills to some of his patients who showed signs of addiction and abuse. La owned and operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC) in Smyrna which closed in the Spring of 2021. According to the Department of Justice, the clinic provided addiction treatment as a primary practice.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO