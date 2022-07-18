ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IA

Marion County man thrown from tractor, killed in crash

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhKQZ_0gjut56700

MARION COUNTY, IOWA — A Marion County man was killed in a crash over the weekend after his tractor was rear-ended. The crash happened around 2:15 pm on Saturday on Highway 163, south of Otley.

According to an online crash report, 72-year-old Harold Gorter of Otley was westbound on Highway 163 when his 1974 Ford 7000 tractor was hit from behind by a 2002 Honda Accord driven by 41-year old Chad Birkenholtz. Gorter was thrown from the tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Comments / 1

Related
WHO 13

Grimes 11-year-old killed in I-80 crash, father injured

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that took the life of an 11-year-old and injured his father Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the 136-mile marker on I-80 near Northeast 14th Street. Eastbound traffic was backed up due to a motorcycle crash and as vehicles were slowing down, a semi rear-ended a small SUV, which then crashed into the back of another car.
GRIMES, IA
WHO 13

South side Des Moines motorcycle crash leaves one dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle crash resulted in one death Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash at around 7:34 p.m. between SE 14th Street and Watrous Ave. First responders arrived and found a 39-year-old male motorcyclist with critical injuries. Life-saving measures were initiated […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Pride smarting after Street Smarts Driver’s Ed car crashes

A driver’s education vehicle left the gravel and entered the ditch on 130th Street west of Perry Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported to the instructor and two juvenile student occupants. The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 17800 block of 130th Street, where the Toyota Prius, registered...
PERRY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Otley, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
County
Marion County, IA
Marion County, IA
Accidents
Marion County, IA
Crime & Safety
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 1 dead in crash on Interstate 80-35

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child is dead in a crash on Interstate 80-35 near the Highway 69 exit to Ankeny. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the Iowa State Patrol didn't confirm the details until after midnight. Troopers say three vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer. The...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Oskaloosa man rescued from Des Moines River after canoe capsized

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A 71-year-old Oskaloosa man was rescued from the Des Moines River in Mahaska County Tuesday night. A news release from the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office said some of its members were dispatched to the Des Moines River in the southwest part of the county around 7:00 p.m. after receiving reports of an overturned canoe and personal items floating down the river.
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCCI.com

New footage shows dog attack on south side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The video above sent to KCCI shows the moment a dog attacked a mail carrier in Des Moines. The attack happened in June on East Kirkwood Avenue, but the video was sent from the mail carrier’s lawyer on Wednesday. KCCI has been covering this story for the past month.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Accident#Ford#The Iowa State Patrol
KCCI.com

Man rescued after floating for hours in the Des Moines River

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office and firefighters rescued a man from the Des Moines River near Oskaloosa on Tuesday evening. The Mahaska County Sheriff says the man was floating down the river for four hours. He survived, thanks to his life jacket. The sheriff's office...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Third arrest made in Sunday homicide in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A third person has been charged with murder in the death of a Des Moines man whose body was found in his apartment early Sunday morning. The Des Moines Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Des Moines resident Dustin Goben. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery […]
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Centerville Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop

A Centerville woman is accused of stealing a truck following a Monday morning traffic stop in Pella. Tammy Bradshaw, 52, has been charged with second-degree theft. According to the Pella Police Department, at 7:30 AM, officers noticed a pickup truck driving 5 mph in a 25 mph zone. The truck was impeding traffic and Bradshaw was observed holding her head up with her arm and not wearing a seatbelt.
CENTERVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCCI.com

State patrol: 72-year-old Iowan dies after his tractor hit from behind

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — An Otley man has died after his tractor was hit from behind on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. Harold Jay Gorter was driving a 1974 Ford tractor westbound on Highway 163. Meanwhile, 41-year-old Chad Thomas...
kniakrls.com

Iowa State Patrol Identifies Those Involved in 163 Crash

The Iowa State Patrol has identified those involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 163 between Pella and Otley Saturday afternoon. Harold Jay Gorter, 72, of Otley, was killed when he was thrown from his tractor by the impact coming from a 2002 Honda Accord driven by 41 year old Chad Thomas Birkenholtz, also of Otley.
OTLEY, IA
WHO 13

Victim identified in Des Moines’ 10th homicide of 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of Des Moines’ latest homicide victim. The Des Moines Police Department said 32-year-old Sean Chapman was shot to death early Sunday morning during an armed robbery at his apartment at 3630 Twana Drive. Two people have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the […]
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Employee Found With 200 Marijuana Plants Pleads Not Guilty

Okay, ALMOST 200 marijuana plants. After a warrant was obtained and her house was searched, 57-year-old Gail Stevenson of Des Moines was charged with the following, according to KCCI: "three counts of controlled substance violation and two counts of failure to affix a drug stamp, according to court documents." But...
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy