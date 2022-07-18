ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota events, organizations prepared for extended stretch of hot temps

Minnesota is going through a heat wave during the final two weeks of July and many organizations, events and businesses are taking steps to help the public.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Twin Cities and parts of central and western Minnesota from noon Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday. And that's just the beginning of it. Normal highs in Minnesota this time of year are typically around the low-to-mid 80s, but the coolest day Twin Cities residents will see this week is forecast to be 88 on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpBWj_0gjusxGx00

Some organizations and events are being affected by the latest string of rising temperatures. Here's a running list Bring Me The News will update as more is learned.

Salvation Army in Twin Cities to serve as cooling centers

Eight Salvation Army locations will be open to the public to serve as cooling centers starting Monday. The service centers will be open during normal business hours, welcoming anyone needing a retreat from the heat.

The locations include four in Minneapolis, three in St. Paul and one in Brooklyn Park. To see a map of each location and hours, click here.

Other cooling areas are available in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

3M Open preparing to keep spectators cool

Workers at the TPC Twin Cities golf course in Blaine are keeping heat safety in mind with the PGA Tour's 3M Open taking place this week.

The official start to the tourney is set for Thursday, however, golfers will take the course Monday for a Pro-Am event.

Extra safety precautions will include more EMT staff on standby and more water stations added throughout the grounds. What's more, a 3M Science Dome will have air conditioning and serve as a cool place to take a break from the heat.

Bloomington Town Hall forum canceled

The city of Bloomington is canceling a town hall forum that was originally scheduled for Tuesday due to the heat forecast. The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the mid-90s again on Tuesday.

The meeting was expected to be held outdoors at the Normandale Lake Bandshell. It will now be rescheduled, according to the city's website.

Many other outdoor events that are scheduled this week should be closely monitored in case changes are made.

What you can do to stay cool

The National Weather Service shared some tips for staying cool and safe while outside in Minnesota the next couple of weeks.

When temps rise, the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke do, too. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, heavy sweating, cool, pale and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting and weakness.

Heat stroke could symptoms can include confusion, dizziness, hot, red and dry skin, a rapid and strong pulse, a body temperature over 103 degrees, and the possibility of losing consciousness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NH6Hk_0gjusxGx00
National Weather Service

BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.

