Burlington, VT

Staffing shortages continue to slow mail delivery in the region

By Melissa Cooney
WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Postal Service says staffing shortages are to blame for ongoing problems with mail delivery in our region. For months, people have reported delays in receiving mail in both rural and suburban...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

WCAX

Vt. lawmakers surveyed on improving legislative access

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are beginning conversations on how to make the post-pandemic legislative process more accessible for Vermonters. COVID and remote legislating tipped the Statehouse on its head, dramatically shifting how lawmakers, lobbyists, and the public do their work. Around 72 of 150 House lawmakers filled out...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New USPS delivery options for businesses in Vermont, New Hampshire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses in Vermont and New Hampshire can now get next-day postal service deliveries. Through USPS Connect, Vermonters and Granite Staters can mail a local package one day and have it delivered the same or the next day at a low cost. It’s part of a larger...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Inflation taking a bite out of seniors on fixed incomes

Two Vermont surgeons are partners in the operating room and in life. And the doctor duo say it’s their marriage that makes them better physicians. The Ironman triathlon comes to Lake Placid this Sunday. St. Albans woman’s curious cat has nine lives. Updated: 3 hours ago. When your...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WMTW

Automatic voter registration comes to Maine

Automatic voter registration is being implemented in Maine this week. Ceremonies are being held at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches in Scarborough, Bangor and Caribou this week. Automatic voter registration was passed into law and signed by Gov. Janet Mills in 2019. Maine becomes the 22nd state to have...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

A deeper look | Realities of homelessness in rural Maine

RUMFORD, Maine — As a town of fewer than 6,000 people, nestled in rolling green hills, Rumford isn't a pit stop most Mainers or out-of-staters tend to make. Along a winding river, a paper mill still in action puffs plumes of smoke into the air. The downtown streets are quieter than those near the coast where tourists flock for the summer. This is an example of what rural Maine is like.
RUMFORD, ME
WCAX

Vt. to use $58M in pandemic funding to aid entrepreneurs, start-ups

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars will soon be available for Vermont entrepreneurs as the state prepares to spend nearly $58 million in federal pandemic funding aimed at Vermont entrepreneurs and small business startups. Vermont’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) will include access to low-interest loans and early-stage...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont’s new MagicStone launches with a breakthrough cannabis instrument

A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct light, smokeless instrument bringing an entirely new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company and Vermont Soapstone. Developed and patented by CEO Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is a completely unique approach to using cannabis, in both design and experience. Each Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe – no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. electric utilities urge customers to 'defeat the peak'

High-risk bear conflicts, including home and vehicle entries, are on the rise, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Primary Preview: Meet the candidates for Chittenden County state’s attorney. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s a heated primary, that has rare attention. State’s attorneys in Vermont historically stay on...
VERMONT STATE
compassvermont.com

Vermonters Asked To Help Measure Cellphone Coverage Across State, If They Have Any

Between July 1 and the end of September, employees of the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) will drive all state-maintained highways, using a special handset to measure cell phone coverage strength across Vermont. Each VTrans driver has the equipment provided by Ookla, which can test the coverage of all cell...
WMTW

Maine has sent relief checks to all currently eligible Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Mills administration says the state has sent $850 relief checks to all eligible Mainers who have filed tax returns to date. The Department of Administrative and Financial Services says it has sent a total of 784,028 payments to Maine taxpayers, representing 91% of the 858,000 estimated people who would be eligible.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Feds approve Maine's plans to merge insurance coverage

(The Center Square) – The federal government has approved Maine’s request for a waiver to merge its individual and group business health plans to help reduce rising premium costs. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Friday that it has approved Maine’s "first-in-the nation" plan to...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

DAFS has mailed out all $850 relief checks to eligible Mainers

AUGUSTA — The Department of Administrative and Financial Services announced Monday afternoon it has successfully processed and sent $850 relief checks to all verified eligible Maine taxpayers who have filed tax returns to date. The Department has sent a total of 784,028 payments to Maine taxpayers, representing 91 percent...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Care Facility Faces Fallout After Resident Dies In Snow

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has found fault with the way a Rockland long term care facility dealt with the passing of a resident. According to WMTW, a resident at Woodlands Memory Care entered a secured courtyard at around 6:40 PM on December 18th, 2021. It was first noticed that the resident was missing at about 8:20 PM. When the resident was found, at about 8:40 PM, the resident was immediately wrapped in blankets and paramedics were called.
MAINE STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returns with on-farm event

Educational event aims to raise awareness of dairy practices, community contributions and family life. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returned today after two years of limited activity, welcoming the public to Gosliga Farm in Addison, Vermont. Saturday’s event was the first physical gathering for the annual event since 2019, with nearly 2,000 visitors enjoying a local Vermont breakfast and then a self-guided tour of the dairy farm located in the Champlain Valley. Since 2014, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm has worked to connect the public with hard-working dairy farming families like the Gosligas – who produce wholesome dairy, care deeply for their cows, and work to protect, maintain and improve the working-landscapes of Vermont.
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

Rutland theatre among projects benefiting from pandemic funding

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont economic development officials are highlighting millions of dollars in investments designed to revitalize downtowns. Rutland’s Paramount Theatre has been undergoing renovations for years. They secured a $345,000 Capital Investment Grant last year created that will allow them to upgrade their lobby, box office, create new bathrooms, and restore the theater’s historic marquee. The upgrades are expected to provide $600,000 in economic revenue for Rutland.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Primary Preview: Meet the candidates for Vt. attorney general

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Democrats are facing off in next month’s primary election for Vermont attorney general following the resignation of Attorney General T.J. Donovan earlier this summer. Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault and former AG Chief of Staff Charity Clark are vying to fill the open...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
NEWS CENTER Maine

Severe weather possible in Maine, NH on Thursday

MAINE, USA — Wow, it's been a while since I've gotten to write a weather blog!. This summer has been pretty quiet so far, all things considered. Other than a couple of rogue tornado-warned storms and a couple of stronger wind gusts, the severe season has not been too active.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

This Small Gesture Can Save the Lives of Maine Pets and Animals

Since this past weekend, Mainers have buckled in and been prepared for scorching heat and temperatures that will be accompanied by some thick, pea soup-like humidity. According to CBS 13 WGME, temperatures will reach the 90s multiple times this week, both inland and on the coast as well. Obviously, Mainers...
MAINE STATE

