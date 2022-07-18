Missing Osage Beach attorney found dead
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days.
His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.PREVIOUS: MISSING PERSON from Camdenton – Brian Byrd, 50
Next of kin has been notified, and Camden County authorities have scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death for later this week.
