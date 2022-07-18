ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Osage Beach attorney found dead

By Emilee Kuschel
 2 days ago

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days.

His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.

Next of kin has been notified, and Camden County authorities have scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death for later this week.

