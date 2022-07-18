ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 people arrested for alleged theft at Destin Ulta: Okaloosa Co. deputies

By Summer Poole
 2 days ago
UPDATE (12:14 p.m.): We now know the names of the three suspects who allegedly stole $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Destin Ulta store. Diamond McCoy, 23, Dontevious Hosley and Mack Edwards, all Georgia residents, were the three arrested on July 17 just after 7 p.m.

OCSO K9 Burt located McCoy hiding under a bush while a WCSO K9 located Hosley inside of a dumpster. Edwards was captured soon after the previous two, according to deputies.

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were arrested after they stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Destin Ulta store.

Officials said OCSO and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were looking for three people who stole from Ulta and led officers on a car and foot chase. Okaloosa deputies said they received a call about a theft in progress at around 5:15 p.m. on July 17.

The three suspects were driving a Honda Accord on Highway 98 and led deputies on a chase into Walton County. The suspects eventually jumped out of the car and ran into woods nearby, according to deputies.

Deputies said they were able to catch and arrest a female, but two men were able to get away. At 7:20 p.m., deputies with OCSO said they had caught and arrested all three people. Their names have not been released.

WMBB

WMBB

