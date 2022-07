Warning: Undefined array key "id" in /homepages/1/d829385830/htdocs/clickandbuilds/HudsonValleyPress/wp-content/plugins/ap-plugin-scripteo/lib/functions.php on line 2092. YONKERS – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced the City’s agreement to purchase eight parcels of land along the Hudson River in the Ludlow section of the city to be developed into a new waterfront park. The City of Yonkers and Westchester County will develop the property, to be purchased for $13 million, along with adjacent parcels to create 3.8 acres of dedicated parkland, making it the largest expansion of the Yonkers Parks system in decades.

YONKERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO