Pizza delivery driver shot multiple times in Ohio

By Talia Naquin
 2 days ago
(FOX 8 photo)

AKRON (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting of a pizza delivery driver.

It happened Friday, just before 10:30 p.m.

According to police, a 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Grace Ave. Officers found the victim on the ground when they arrived on the scene.

Police say the victim was shot during an attempted carjacking and robbery. Investigators say multiple suspects demanded his pizza and his vehicle.

The victim is in serious condition. He has not been identified.

Police have not released information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

good vibes
2d ago

Prayers to the young man who was shot. I hope the catch the dirtbags that did this.

