ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wake-Up Weather: Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories across the Big Country to kick off the week

By Kayleigh Thomas
bigcountryhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot temperatures will continue today. Expect highs to be in the triple digits area wide. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. Winds will be relatively well behaved today out of the WSW around 5-15 MPH...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Country#Excessive Heat Warning#Mph#G25
Fox News

Dangerous US heat impacts millions of Americans

Dangerous heat continues to grab headlines from the South-Central U.S. to the Northeast. Some 100 million people are under a heat advisory on Wednesday. Temperatures will be over 100 degrees for many big cities, with plenty of humidity making it feel much worse. Meanwhile, strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible as...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

35 million under heat alerts as dangerous temps scorch the central US

Dangerous heat will continue to impact much of the central and southwestern United States on Monday with nearly 35 million Americans under heat alerts. Above average and record-breaking temperatures are also expected across much of the central U.S. as well as parts of the Southwest. Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Warnings...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Hot weather is coming with some storms

More hot and wet weather on the way. “An upper-level ridge is building in this week, so expect temperatures to crank up a few degrees through the week. Highs will approach the mid-90s for most through the next seven days, but a few could see the upper 90s toward the middle/end of the week. The chance for rain will be spotty, but a few t-storms will pop each afternoon. Morning popup showers will happen near the coast each day,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

More rain is expected today

Heavy downpours today could lead to localized street flooding. “Scattered downpours continue Thursday with a 60-70% chance for rain. There will be a few morning showers, but the highest chance comes during the early afternoon. Any downpour will move slow, so it could dump a quick 1-2 inches of rain,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy