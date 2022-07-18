ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Morristown pasta makers 'left it all on the field,' finish 3rd in 'Great Food Truck Race'

By William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record
Daily Record
Daily Record
 2 days ago

ESO Artisanal Pasta's Cinderella run in Season 15 of Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race" is over, but the future is just beginning for three ambitious young Morristown chefs who are ready to ship their signature products nationwide.

Operating a food truck for the first time, ESO Artisanal survived six episodes before being eliminated on Sunday night, finishing third in a nine-team field. Next week's final will feature the Señoreatas, who specialize in plant-based modern Cuban cuisine, and Maybe Cheese Born With It, known in Toledo as "Ohio's only drag queen food truck."

"Knowing that we were going home is obviously a tough thing," ESO's AJ Sankofasaid in an interview Monday. "But every single member of this team left it all on the field. There's nothing more than I can ask for."

They missed out on the $50,000 grand prize, but came home from California with new confidence, fans from coast to coast and a variety of opportunities, including a job offer from host Tyler Florence.

"I want the world to know right here and right now this is some of the best Italian food I have ever tasted," Florence said after delivering the bad news on the air Sunday. "I think you are some of the brightest young culinary talent in America right now. And if you want to come to San Francisco and work for me, I'll hire you tomorrow."

"Set it up," Sankofa said, beaming. "Sounds good."

Back home Monday, Sankofa said the team is busy in its retail shop on Elm Street fulfilling orders for its signature fresh, high-end pasta and sauce orders that have come in from new followers across the country. They're also starting a new venture — cooking for private parties — and pursuing a longer-term goal of opening their own restaurant.

"We have one [private dinner] planned in 10 days, so that's a short turnaround," Sankofa said. "Just us cooking in people's houses or having a venue where people can come to us is going to be the next avenue to show people what we're made of, culinary-wise, beyond the retail aspect."

Despite gaining fame on television as food-truck operators, they'll consider a mobileoption only after establishing a traditional restaurant, said Sankofa, who noted that the the labor-intensive process of making pasta is best done in a kitchen. "You saw on the show that didn't work, because it took too long," he said.

Sankofa, 24, opened the ESO shop in 2020, only to have to close the next year due to a legal dispute with his partners. He reopened late in 2021 with fiancée Kristina Gambarian , who competed with him on the show. The business launched its comeback with the help of a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $20,000 and a $10,000 Black-owned small-business grant from the New York Jets Foundation .

Sankofa's lifelong friend Matt McFadden completed the team in January and was also part of the three-chef team on "The Great Food Truck Race."

More: Morristown's ESO Artisanal Pasta in final 3 on Food Network's 'Great Food Truck Race'

Morristown Officials unveil Speedwell sculpture backed by developer dollars for public art

Sankofa and Gambarian, 26, are trained chefs. McFadden, 25, was cooking at Whole Foods in Morristown when he came on board. Media stories about ESO's revival drew the attention of the show's producers, who invited them to California for the competition.

Supplied with a custom food truck, they spent about five weeks between March and April taking on surprise challenges while vying for sales in various locations in Southern California.

They came home unable to share any details of their life-alerting journey — until their elimination was revealed Sunday night.

"It was hard, but we didn't tell anyone," Sankofa said.

ESO won an early challenge on Sunday's episode in Long Beach to create its own take on fast food, judged by host Florence and Sonic Drive-In Executive Brand Chef Scott Uehlein, who loved the team's bacon-wrapped hot dogs with cream cheese and "everything bagel" topping. The victory earned them an hour's head start on daily sales.

The crew from Morristown took in $1,563 for the weekend, finishing behind the Señoreatas, who skillfully leveraged social media to lure customers, and Maybe Cheese Born With It, which ran into an LGBT pride parade that landed the team a trove of supportive customers.

"Where you were hovering in the middle, one city after the other, you found your pace here in Long Beach," Florence said as he bade them goodbye. "And you let everybody else know that you're here to play."

Maybe Cheese Born With It expressed respect for ESO on its Facebook page Monday, calling ESO "a team full of the most talented, genuine, kind people you could ever hope to meet."

"Their food is so good it's criminal!" the post added.

ESO fans also took to social media to express their respect and outrage.

"Your crew has been a high point in a GFTR season awash in foolishness and mediocrity," posted one admirer, Chris Johnson. "From day one, you have all demonstrated your commitment to providing well-prepared, quality food and have handled yourselves like true culinary professionals."

"I'm so disappointed," posted another fan with the handle Ebony Watts. "I guess I will have to make a trip to New Jersey just so I can try it."

McFadden summed up the journey on air by saying, "I can only be proud of us. You either win or you learn, and this whole experience was a bunch of learning, and we're grateful for that."

"And now with the momentum this competition will give us, we're ready to just take it to the moon," Sankofa said.

"What's next for ESO Artisanal Pasta?" McFadden asked. "An untapped potential that we're ready to bring to all of America, and I hope they're ready for it."

Whenever that happens, Sankofa said, it will happen in their hometown of Morristown.

"That's very important to us," he said. "We've had a lot of people propose to do things out of town or even out of state. But I don't think that fits who we are or what we stand for."

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morristown pasta makers 'left it all on the field,' finish 3rd in 'Great Food Truck Race'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Flemington to host Fifth Annual Corn, Tomato & Beer Festival

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the “summer harvest will meet the artisan district” on Flemington’s Stangl Road during the Fifth Annual Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival. The event, which will run from noon to 8 p.m., is a celebration sweet Jersey tomatoes, heirloom corn and local craft beer. The event also will feature live music, vegetable stands, artisan vendors and activities for children such as face painting and crafts.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
PennLive.com

N.J. winery heading to the vineyard for its next pairing event

Alba Vineyard & Winery, one of New Jersey’s top wineries, is combining with Trattoria Di Fiore on a wine mixer this weekend. Located at 269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Road in Milford, the winery will set up four stations in the vineyard that sits above the tasting room and production building and pair one of its reserve wines with small bites prepared by Chef Anthony of Trattoria Di Fiore and accompanied by music from local singer/songwriter Ayva Behm.
DRINKS
newjerseyisntboring.com

Happy National Hot Dog Day! 22 Iconic New Jersey Hot Dog Spots

Happy National Hot Dog Day! (It’s also National Hot Dog Month) If you love hot dogs, I’ve compiled a list of the most iconic, popular, unique, and classic hot dog places around New Jersey. Be sure to scroll until the end of this list since they are ordered alphabetically.
RESTAURANTS
Beach Radio

Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Small Towns In America List

We'd all like to think we have a bunch of amazing small towns here in New Jersey, and we'd put them up against any other state's small towns any day. We, however, may be overestimating ourselves a bit in the 'best small towns' category. At least we are if you base it on the findings in a recent report.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Morristown, NJ
State
Ohio State
Morristown, NJ
Entertainment
City
Florence Township, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Food & Drinks
themontclairgirl.com

Mayfair Farms in West Orange Closes After 80 Years in Business

West Orange’s popular wedding and banquet hall, Mayfair Farms, has closed after eight decades in business. The owners shared the announcement earlier this month after closing shop on June 30th. Mayfair, located at 481 Eagle Rock Avenue in West Orange, was an iconic location known for having beautiful wedding receptions and events. Read on to look back at the history of Mayfair Farms.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Pizza Knight Soft Opening Starts Today in Hackensack

Pizza Knight, a new pizza business, has announced a soft opening today. This is the first location for ownership, who’ve been sharing their skills on Instagram since early 2021. The business will offer “NY style pies with a twist” and promise that “every night is pizza knight”....
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Florence
New Jersey 101.5

Air conditioning breaks at NJ hospital during heat wave

RED BANK — As temperatures soared into the 90s, a broken air conditioning system forced Riverview Medical Center to move some patients on Wednesday. "Our teams are working to make the necessary repairs to bring these systems online as soon as possible," Hackensack Meridian Health spokeswoman Mary Jo Layton said in a statement. "The safety of our patients and teams is our priority. In an effort to ensure the continued comfort and care of our patients within the impacted areas, we are transferring patients to non-impacted areas of the hospital as well as neighboring HMH facilities."
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great Food Truck Race#Food Truck#Whole Foods#Pasta#Fast Food#Food Drink#Eso Artisanal Pasta#Se Oreatas#Cuban#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Legendary Route 46 Pizzeria Sold After 64 Years In Business

An iconic family-owned pizzeria has been sold after 64 years in business. Pizza Town USA on Route 46 in Elmwood Park made the announcement last week on Facebook. "Pizzatown would like to thank everyone for their loyal patronage over the last 64 years," the wrote. "We have sold our family business but we can assure you that the product will not change. Please support the new owners the same as you supported us over the years. Thank you all very much."
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Union County, NJ Town Will Now Allow Dogs in Their Parks

I love going for walks, and enjoy walks, even more, when I'm at my parent's house and their dog Max is walking with us. There's something so great about seeing how happy he is walking the development, smelling every single mailbox there is, and then attempting to run through the park on the far side of the neighborhood.
Daily Record

Daily Record

953
Followers
427
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy