ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3Qmf_0gjurlxg00

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team.

Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.

With the Clippers, he played 54 games and averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

He was waived by the Trail Blazers this month.

In addition to the Clippers, he has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.

With the Suns, he averaged over 20 points per game in back-to-back seasons (2016 and 2017).

He also has solid career averages of 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

While he was never an All-Star, he has proven to be a very serviceable NBA point guard, and could end up being a big pickup for a team.

Either joining a contender as a second string (or third string) point guard, or signing with a young squad would work.

Guard play is the important part of the NBA right now, so a team can always use more depth.

In addition, he could be a good veteran for a young team trying to build a culture.

He is definitely a name to keep an eye on as the summer goes on, because he will likely be available for very cheap.

Thus, any team is a possibility for his next landing spot.

Comments / 7

Related
DallasBasketball

Mavs Sign Russell Westbrook After Lakers Buyout? A Low-Risk Good Idea

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently saying all the right things when it comes to the idea of Russell Westbrook playing out the remainder of this expiring $47 million contract wearing purple and gold. Perhaps that's due the Lakers and Westbrook not having any other realistic options available with the Brooklyn Nets trying to squeeze LA for draft capital in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Suns Star#The Trail Blazers#The Milwaukee Bucks#New Orleans Pelicans
fadeawayworld.net

Phoenix Suns All-Time Starting Lineup, Bench, And Coach

The Phoenix Suns have been a part of the NBA as a franchise since the 1968-69 season. In those 55 seasons, the Suns have made 31 playoff appearances, won 3 Conference championships, and have never taken home an NBA championship. Despite the lack of overall success, the Suns have had many high-caliber players come through the desert. The Suns have produced 3 Rookie of the Year award winners and two different MVP award winners. From the days of Alvan Adams in 1976 to Kevin Johnson, Charles Barkley, and the 1993 team up until today with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns have made their mark on NBA history.
PHOENIX, AZ
SPORTbible

Latest Picture of Brittney Griner In Jail Leaves People Divided

The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
HipHopDX.com

Quando Rondo Shrugs Off Breakup With $1M Bag From NBA YoungBoy: 'I Ain't Tripping'

Quando Rondo says his Never Broke Again boss NBA YoungBoy gave him $1 million last week amid YB being found not guilty in his federal gun case. The Georgia rapper shared the news via his Instagram Stories on Monday (July 18), using the seven-figure amount to shrug off going through a breakup with his girlfriend.
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

After reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran forward JaMychal Green is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, stating that Green is working towards a buyout with the Thunder, and is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once that buyout is finalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Promised To LeBron James And Anthony Davis That He Would Make Sacrifices To Fit With The Team Before He Got Traded, Lakers Insider Jovan Buha Reveals

Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very focused on making their current Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook make it work. The reason for that is the fact that the current rumors suggest their target, Kyrie Irving, might not leave the Brooklyn Nets after all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy