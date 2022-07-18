ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Adversity Strengthens Keagan Johnson's Resolve

By Rob Howe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5E6w_0gjurjCE00

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Keagan Johnson carefully ponders a question often asked of sophomores - What did you learn as a freshman? After some thought, his answer makes a lot of sense when analyzing the jump from high school to Power 5 football.

"Honestly, I probably couldn't sit here and list all the things I learned last year because we'd be here for hours," the Iowa receiver said recently.

It also would take a lot of time thanking people who helped him in Year 1. Perhaps that proved most important when a late-season core injury knocked him out of the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day and then all of spring football.

Johnson (6-1, 194) enjoyed good health at Bellevue (NE) West High School, missing just one game due to a bone bruise. He was unprepared for the mental strain created by being off the field.

"I really didn't know how to lean on people and how to handle it," he said.

His father, Clester Johnson, who played at Nebraska, and his brother, Cade Johnson, a receiver with the Seattle Seahawks, helped. Hawkeye coaches and teammates did as well.

Keagan Johnson is expected to be fully healthy for camp beginning in August. That's good news for a team badly needing to stretch the field.

In '21, Johnson played sparingly through the first three games. In Week 4, he emerged with two catches for 92 yards and a touchdown against Colorado State. He finished his freshman campaign with 18 receptions for 352 yards and two scores.

Johnson started the last eight games of the regular season and then the Big Ten Championship game against Michigan. Had he had enough catches to qualify, his 19.6 yards per catch would have ranked 12th nationally. It represented the best average in a season for a Hawkeye with at least 10 receptions since Damond Powell posted 24.2 YPC on 12 catches in '13.

Like others on Iowa's struggling offense last fall, Johnson experienced inconsistency. He was frustrated dropping some passes he normally catches.

Johnson arrived in Iowa City last January with a Rivals' four-star ranking, which created much fanfare for a program not known for reeling in top receivers. On top of that, he chose the Hawkeyes ahead of his father's alma mater, which created headlines.

He admits to getting caught up in the hype a bit, especially when he moved into a starting role as a true freshman. He realized it when reflecting on the ups and downs of his first season.

"I'm trying to be more mature out there, not getting caught up in the glitz and glamour of college football. I think what I mean by that is taking it a game at a time. It's a long season," he said.

It took maturity and patience dealing with a spring session limited to film study and off-field observation during practice.

"Not being out there is not easy. It's hard showing up when we do early in the morning knowing you're not going to do anything that day. I think that was the hardest part. It was new to me, but I feel like I'm better because of it. I have more of an appreciation for being out there. I don't take anything for granted," he said.

Johnson soaked up mental reps during practice. He spent time watching film. He learned the offense in greater detail.

He's also set his sights on winning the kick-returning job, which opened up when Charlie Jones transferred to Purdue this summer. Special teams coach LeVar Woods recruited Johnson to Iowa.

Maybe that gives him a leg up in the competition?

"I don't know. It might," Johnson says with a smile. "But if it's something I'm asked to do, I would love to do that. But at the end of the day, that's up to him."

Johnson returned kicks during his final two seasons at Bellevue West. He averaged 21.9 yards per kick return as a senior.

