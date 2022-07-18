ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RPD officer suspended

By Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago
#OfficerSuspended

A Rochester police officer has been suspended with pay days after surveillance video surfaced showing him handcuffing an EMT while she was tending to a patient at Strong Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department. The incident, which will be the first widely publicized instance of possible police misconduct to be investigated by Rochester’s Police Accountability Board, was first reported last week by Channel 10. The incident was allegedly precipitated by the EMT dinging the officer’s car with an ambulance door while both vehicles were parked in Strong’s ambulance bay. The EMT was not charged with anything. Initially, RPD said the officer had been shifted to desk duty. On Monday afternoon, the agency announced his suspension.

#TwoMoreHomicides

Rochester saw its 39th homicide of 2022 Saturday night when a man was fatally shot in northeast Rochester. Police were called to 287 Sixth St. around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired and a man shot, according to a statement by the Rochester Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found Marcus J. Bennett, 47, in the backyard of the property with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sixth Street homicide was the city’s second in less than 36 hours. On Friday morning, Shaquan Parker, 22, of Rochester was fatally shot while walking on a sidewalk along Wellington Avenue near Frost Avenue in southwest Rochester. No arrests have been made in either case.

#Top25OnYelp

Rochesterians love Mediterranean cuisine, bakeries and chicken, according to Yelp Rochester, which this week shared a list of the Top 25 Places to Eat in Rochester. Four of the restaurants topping the list are in southeast Rochester, all within city limits. The fifth is located in Gates. The top 5 include Chortke, a fast-casual Persian place in Village Gate, and Caramel Bakery and Bar, a Park Avenue spot that specializes in dessert and cocktail pairings.

See you Tuesday.

