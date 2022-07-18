ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Lane Kiffin: 'I Had A Plan' That Would Lead Ole Miss to National Championship in Baseball

By John Macon Gillespie
 2 days ago

ATLANTA -- Lane Kiffin had a plan all along that would lead the Ole Miss Rebels to their first baseball national championship in school history.

The Rebel football head coach took to the podium at SEC Media Days on Monday, and he was asked a question about signing mustard bottles and golf balls this offseason after last year's late-game antics against the Tennessee Volunteers. Kiffin went on to state that when he threw out the first pitch prior to a baseball game between Ole Miss and Tennessee this spring, the ensuing sweep by the Volunteers was all a part of his grand scheme that would lead the Rebels to a national title.

"I did sign a mustard bottle," Kiffin said. "I've signed a lot of mustard bottles and golf balls. It's been a unique offseason."

When Kiffin threw out this first pitch, instead of using a baseball, he used a yellow golf ball similar to the one that was thrown onto the field during the fourth quarter of the Rebels' matchup with the Volunteers on the gridiron in 2021.

"On the golf ball which goes back to the first pitch of the Tennessee game, we got swept by Tennessee and everybody thought it was my fault," Kiffin said. "I had a plan. I wanted our guys to stay humble and go win the national championship in baseball.

"All the Tennessee fans who were excited about sweeping us, there was a plan."

Kiffin and the football Rebels are hoping to replicate the success they saw on the field in 2021 during a 10-win season, but campus and Oxford, Mississippi, are still buzzing about the baseball team's improbable national championship run this spring.

Those two worlds have combined, and, as is often the case, in the SEC, "it just means more," even if that includes mustard bottles and golf balls.

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin 'Open' to Facing Deion Sanders, Jackson State in Future

Lane Kiffin isn't opposed to sharing the spotlight with the other coaches found in Mississippi. After all, there's a trio of characters that call the Magnolia State home. In Oxford, it's Kiffin, coming off Ole Miss' first 10-win regular season in program history. In Starkville, it's Mike Leach, the fun-loving uncle who knows offenses like the back of his hand and countless anecdotes of pirate trivia.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oxford, MS
