ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Montgomery Advertiser

Remains found in storage unit believed to be those of missing Autauga County woman

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLBya_0gjuremb00

PRATTVILLE — Human remains found in Prattville are believed to be those of an Autauga County woman reported missing in June, authorities say.

The investigation points to the remains being those of Britta Anne Lashley, 36, who had not contacted her mother since February 2021, said Sheriff Joe Sedinger. Lashley's mother filed a missing person's report last month.

An autopsy was performed to identify the remains and establish the cause and manner of death, he said. That information was not available Monday. It is unknown whether foul play was involved, the sheriff said. Sedinger said that the overall physical description of the remains, including tattoos, point to the remains being Lashley.

In other news: Police to train at Prattville elementary school this week, bringing noise, elevated presence

More from Marty Roney: To the rescue: Autauga deputy honored for saving a life

Sedinger would not comment on when the remains were found, or where, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Court records indicate the remains were found Thursday in a storage unit in Prattville.  James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Hiram Norman, 60, each are charged with abuse of a corpse in the case, records show. The charge is a Class C felony. The storage unit is being rented by Barrett, Sedinger confirmed.

Both men have been released from the Autauga Metro Jail after posting bonds, jail records show.

Lashley was known to travel in the company of Barrett, the sheriff's office said in a news release about the case in June.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said in a news release that the sheriff's office had informed them that Lashley's remains had been found. The release did not give any information as to the details of the case.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Remains found in storage unit believed to be those of missing Autauga County woman

Comments / 3

Related
alabamanews.net

Juvenile Injured in Montgomery Shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured. Police say at about 11:15 this morning, they were called to the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. That’s where they found a juvenile female with a gunshot wound. Her age hasn’t been released. She was taken...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

ACSO Waiting for Forensics Results to Determine Identity of Female’s Body found in Prattville storage unit

Top photo: Officers take one of two subjects in custody in Montgomery Saturday. (Photo credit to EAN reader.) Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger is praising his investigators, as they continue to look into the discovery of a body last week in Autauga County. His office is awaiting official word from the Department of Forensic Sciences on the identity of the female body that was located in a storage unit in Prattville. While the facility is located in the city, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is lead on the case.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Man charged with setting mother’s Montgomery home on fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with setting his own mother’s home on fire, according to court documents. Michael Brashon Derico, 31, is charged with second-degree arson following the July 10 blaze. According to an affidavit, the fire was set at a home on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s death found dead

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the man wanted in a homicide investigation is dead. Brunson said they found the body of 44-year-old Adrian Collins Tuesday. He was wanted on a capital murder charge for the shooting death of his wife, 46-year-old Jamisha Collins. The...
MACON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Gannett#Central Alabama#Prattville#The Autauga Metro Jail
wbrc.com

Person killed in 2-vehicle accident in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News confirmed someone died following a two-vehicle accident in Calera. The Calera Police Department posted updated information about the accident after 2 p.m. Wednesday. A car and an SUV collided on Highway 70 near the entrance to Waterford Subdivision. It happened around 8 a.m.
CALERA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

CPD asking for help identifying vehicle

The Clanton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected to be involved in recent catalytic converter thefts. Lt. Cameron Bates of CPD said catalytic converters have been stolen off vehicles in several areas of the city, including car dealerships and some repair shops.
CLANTON, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy Police Department Arrest Report, July 20, 2022

Olivia Shanice Reynolds, 29, was charged with reckless endangerment and harassment. Shaun Randall Owens, 40, was charged on an alias warrant. Terrance Bernard Jackson, 23, was charged on a capias warrant. Joseph Layfette Murphy, 45, was charged on two alias warrants. Jimmy Deangelo Stringer, 39, was charged with contempt of...
TROY, AL
wbrc.com

Stolen vehicle in Clanton leads to chase, suspects on the run

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - There was an active search for two suspects Monday afternoon after a victim’s SUV was stolen in Clanton, according to the Clanton Police Department. Officers said the victim told police they were followed home by a black SUV. The victim said two males got out of the SUV with long rifles and took the vehicle.
CLANTON, AL
sylacauganews.com

One person injured, arrested after high-speed chase in Sylacauga results in crash

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – On Saturday evening, July 16, a high-speed pursuit ended in downtown Sylacauga which resulted in one person being injured and arrested. According to local authorities, the chase started around 7:50 p.m. and went through Sylacauga before the person operating the vehicle lost control and wrecked in the carport of a home at the 500 block of S. Broadway Ave.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County High School locked down for shooter threat

Students and staff at Elmore County High School are safe after the school received a threat Tuesday afternoon. The Eclectic Police Department released a statement Tuesday evening about the threat received at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday as students were on campus for band camp and school staff members were getting ready for the new school year.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man in custody after fatal Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, officers were called to the 2900 block of Foster Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Torey Robinson Sr. dead.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

9 weekend shootings prompt chief to address Montgomery violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s police chief addressed the public Monday following a string of shootings over the weekend. According to Chief Daryl Albert, officers investigated nine separate incidents, five of which happened within an hour of each other Saturday night. After the press conference, MPD specified these incidents:
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Remembering Bink: A mother remembers her daughter two years after a suspicious death

Neva Tatum misses her daughter Shikeria ‘Bink’ Tatum, who died two years ago at the age of 22, but many questions remain. Even the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences couldn’t figure out how a seemingly healthy 22-year-old died. The Tallassee Police Department investigated the death and still maintains an active case file on it.
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Man accused of killing woman in front of her mother identified

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man wanted in this week’s deadly shooting. Sheriff Andre Brunson said 44-year-old Adrian Collins is the man who shot and killed 46-year-old Jamisha Collins late Wednesday. Brunson said other family members were in the home during the killing, including Collins’ mother, who witnessed it.
MACON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Shelby County asks for relief from decades-old school desegregation case

For the first time in more than thirty years, Shelby County Schools is seeking relief from a decades-old desegregation order. The order, Anthony T. Lee vs. Macon County Board of Education, was first initiated in 1963 as part of a group of school desegregation cases in Alabama, which charged that systems were operating “dual systems” of Black and white schools. Five years later, the Shelby County Board of Education was added as a defendant to the case.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy