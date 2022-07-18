ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, MO

Quarterbacks, recruiting and more: What Eli Drinkwitz told local media at SEC Media Days

By Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

ATLANTA — It’s year three for Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri.

The talking portion of the offseason hit its official beginning Monday at SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame, with coaches and players for each program fielding questions ahead of their respective fall camps.

Before taking the podium Monday, Drinkwitz met with local media to answer questions about the Tigers and the upcoming season.

Quarterback updates: Status of Sam Horn, Jack Abraham impresses

As with most teams with an undetermined starter at quarterback, Drinkwitz and the Tigers fielded questions about what will be done at the position. While there remains no settled starter, Drinkwitz spoke highly of the group.

“I know that we’ve got talented players at the quarterback position,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re just waiting for them to show the team which one’s going to be the starter.”

One question mark at the position remains whether or not four-star prospect Sam Horn will join the team or sign with a Major League Baseball team. Horn was not taken in the first or second round of the MLB draft on Sunday, but the selection process was set to continue Monday evening.

Drinkwitz said Monday’s rounds would be the last day he is concerned over Horn being picked.

“I think once we get through tonight, we’ll have a better idea of where we’re at,” Drinkwitz said. “The draft is different than it has been. In the past you would maybe draft the guy even though you weren’t planning on signing him, (now) they have to have an indication that they are going to sign him.”

The competition will also include returners Tyler Macon and Brady Cook, both of whom started at times last season. Drinkwitz also brought in Mississippi State transfer Jack Abraham in the offseason to help fill the depth chart.

He spoke highly of Abraham, noting he has been impressed by him through individual drills so far.

“He’s exactly what we expected,” Drinkwitz said. “A guy who’s got a lot of experience and experience in leadership and throwing the football.”

Drinkwitz: Recruiting battles 'ongoing'

Drinkwitz has had Missouri recruiting operating at one of its highest levels ever recently, even bringing in a five-star talent from St. Louis in Luther Burden III.

He noted the success has increased expectations for fans.

“You’re seeing the disappointments when people don’t commit to come to your school, which is a good thing,” Drinkwitz said. “That’s a good sign. It means you’ve won a few battles and so people have tasted that and then they want to know how come we’re not getting that done all the time.”

Drinkwitz pointed out that recruiting battles were ongoing. He also stressed the importance of finishing the recruiting process.

“Game’s not over yet,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s not over yet. I would just tell the fans, I got a tweet this morning saying we need some more commitments. We need some people to sign, and signing day is the third Wednesday in December, so we’ll do our jobs.”

The build continues

Despite Drinkwitz’s success in recruiting, the Tigers have still not taken a step up into the upper echelons of the SEC. Last year’s team with 6-7 overall with a 3-5 record in conference play.

Before that, MU went 5-5 during the abbreviated 2020 season, in which it played only SEC games. With a stacked SEC East, it would appear the Tigers will once again have a difficult time moving up, but Drinkwitz said this year’s roster is the most talented he has had during his tenure.

However, he also said the team’s schedule is the hardest it has ever been.

“You combine those two things, I’m not sure what the result will be,” Drinkwitz said. “But I am confident in our ability to compete in this league because of the depth and because of the talent that we have.”

Injury updates

Drinkwitz gave updates on the health status of several Tigers. He noted that offensive lineman Hyrin White and defensive lineman Daniel Robledo will miss at least portions of the season, but were recovering faster than expected.

He also said defensive lineman Ky Montgomery had “a little bit of a cleanup” in his knee and will miss the first two weeks of fall camp, and the team is waiting for defensive back Marcus Scott to return to full strength.

Walk-on defensive back Devyn Butler will also miss the entire season.

“Those are the only long-term injuries, knock on wood,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re as healthy as we have been.”

Matt Stahl is the Missouri athletics beat reporter for the Columbia Daily Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @mattstahl97.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Mlb Draft#San Francisco Giants#Signing Day#American Football#College Football#Sec#Tigers#Major League Baseball
