Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa man faces assault, DUI charges after crashing into La Gran Fiesta restaurant

By Jasmine Hollie, The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
A 30-year-old Tuscaloosa man faces assault and DUI charges after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant Sunday afternoon.

Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said Monday that Laferris Jamarco Williams has been charged with five counts of third-degree assault and DUI in connection with the crash, which injured five customers at La Gran Fiesta.

None of the customers' injuries were life-threatening. Williams was jailed with bonds totaling $21,000, Kennedy said.

As the investigation continues, Williams could face more charges or the charges against him could be upgraded, Kennedy said.

At around 5:48 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to the La Gran Fiesta restaurant off Alabama Highway 69 S after a Jeep crashed into the front of the restaurant.

After the crash, Kennedy said the driver of the Jeep backed out of the restaurant and then struck another vehicle nearby at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Englewood Drive.

Kennedy said investigators are still working to determine whether Williams intentionally drove his Jeep into the restaurant or if the crash was an accident.

"It was determined that the suspect or defendant had been consuming alcohol prior and after an investigation at the scene of the traffic accident, he was charged with a DUI ... So that was merely for operating a motor vehicle under the influence," Kennedy said.

He said the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the restaurant crash, while the Tuscaloosa Police Department will handle the probe into the traffic accident.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

