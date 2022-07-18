ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Iowa native Tommy Specht selected in 6th round of MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

After graduating from high school early, Dubuque native Tommy Specht joined the Clinton LumberKings, a college wood bat league for the summer baseball season. Specht wanted to get valuable at-bats during his senior summer and partially experience what it might be like to be a pro one day.

Specht is getting that shot.

The Texas Rangers selected Specht in the sixth round of the MLB Draft Monday. Specht, a Dubuque Wahlert High School graduate, was the 169th overall pick. Specht, widely considered one of the top prep players in the state, plans to pass on his scholarship to play at Kentucky to sign with the Rangers for an undisclosed amount.

"I just know that this is my plan and this is my route," Specht told the Des Moines Register shortly after being selected. "I feel like a lot of people kind of get into the whole rounds and numbers range but the only thing going into this process is, all I wanted was the opportunity and I saw the opportunity to go and start my professional career."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOnQB_0gjurLCu00

It has been a long time coming for Specht. The left-handed hitting and right-handed throwing outfielder has been on the radar of big-league teams for awhile now. Specht, a Perfect Game All-American selection in 2021, was a star at Wahlert and showcase circuit. During an 18-game stint with Wahlert in his junior season, Specht hit .439/.535/.702 with five doubles, two triples and two home runs.

His potential power at the plate and strong and accurate arm from the outfield caught the attention of plenty of people including college recruiters. Specht committed to Kentucky but has had his sights set on a pro career for awhile now. He spent part of his junior season working toward improving his draft stock.

Specht struggled during the spring season but may have helped his stock during the summer when he played with the LumberKings of the Prospect League.

"It helped me a ton," Specht said. "It just helped me a lot in just understanding the every day grind of it."

More: The MLB Draft starts Sunday. These baseball players with Iowa ties could hear their name called

It also helped teams get another look at Specht before the draft. He said multiple franchises were interested in him and several reached out to him in the third and fourth rounds. But none of those teams were able to meet the financial demands Specht had to lure him away from playing at Kentucky.

But then the Rangers came calling about 20 minutes before their pick in the sixth round. Specht wouldn't say how much he's planning to sign for.

The Rangers were also a familiar organization to Specht. During the 2021 draft, t he Rangers selected another Dubuque native, catcher Ian Moller, in the fourth round . Moller is currently playing with the team's Single-A affiliate and raved about his experiences with Specht who he's known for years. The two even attended the same high school.

"I know that I'll play with him somewhere along the line and hopefully the major leagues one day," Specht said.

Specht said he planned to talk with members of the Rangers front office on Tuesday evening and figure out when he would head to Texas to sign his contract and professional career. He's already eager to get started.

"I'm just on cloud nine," Specht said.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa native Tommy Specht selected in 6th round of MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Related
InsideTheRangers

Rangers at Break: Three Decisions That Went Wrong

Not every choice the Texas Rangers made in the first half of the 2022 season ended up going their way. The Texas Rangers are 41-49 at the All-Star Break. The Rangers probably aren’t happy with their record being eight games under .500, and there have been some choices that have contributed to that point. Here are three decisions that have gone wrong for the Rangers so far.
ARLINGTON, TX
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Prioritize Pitching on MLB Draft Day 3

Texas went heavy on the mound, taking just one position player with its final 10 selections. The Texas Rangers wrapped up the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday by selecting more arms for their farm system, with nine pitchers among the final 10 selections. None of those pitches are likely to...
ARLINGTON, TX
247Sports

Daniel Susac Drafted 19th Overall by Oakland Athletics

Arizona Baseball catcher Daniel Susac has been selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. He is the 274th MLB Draft selection in program history and the 12th taken in the first round. Susac, a two-time unanimous...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Rumor: Could NFC East Rival Sign Dallas Lineman?

NFL training camp is quickly approaching, and along with it, the roster deadline. Quite possibly, this means the Dallas Cowboys cutting defensive lineman Trysten Hill -- and there's a chance that the division rival Washington Commanders sign him, per rumors. For the Commanders, defensive line is one of the few...
DALLAS, TX
TexansDaily

Should Texans Sign Ex Cowboys and Bills WR Cole Beasley?

The Houston Texans entered the offseason in need of playmakers to maximize the development of Davis Mills. They took a big step in the right direction with the additions of Alabama receiver John Metchie III and running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce. At receiver, the Texans return star Brandin...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Prospect League#The Texas Rangers#The Clinton Lumberkings
247Sports

Arizona 247 publisher sounds off on Arizona making the move to the Big 12

Jason Scheer, the publisher of Wildcat Authority, the Arizona site on the 247Sports Network, made some interesting comments during his Monday appearance on SicEm365's 365 Sports Channel on YouTube with host David Smoak. Scheer has been one of the more active reporters in the Pac-12 region discussing the future of the Pac-12 and the possibility of some of the conference's schools joining the Big 12. Here is some of what he said during his segment.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Red Sox select Oklahoma right-hander Jaret Godman with 19th-round pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the 579th overall pick in the 2022 MLB first-year player draft, the Red Sox selected University of Oklahoma right-hander Jaret Godman. Godman, 22, is not regarded by Baseball America as one of the top pitching prospects in this year’s draft class. This past season for the Sooners, the Las Vegas native posted a 6.98 ERA and 1.91 WHIP to go along with 17 strikeouts to seven walks over 20 relief appearances spanning 19 1/3 innings of work.
NORMAN, OK
Red Raider Review

Red Raiders Football: TCU Doubles Down on Texas Tech Ticket Sales

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and all the die-hard fans of Lubbock have gained notorious fame for invading opposing team's home stadiums, regardless of sport. Last season, a sea of red filled up the Frank Erwin Center for the final matchup at the historic venue between Tech and the Texas Longhorns. Despite Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte's best efforts to prevent the sell of the home seats to Red Raider Nation, the roars of the Tech fans filled up the Erwin Center from tipoff until the closing seconds of the 61-55 win.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy