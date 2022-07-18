Reap benefits of national Park and Recreation Month| Mahoney

As we move along in the summer months, the importance of parks, recreation and related services remains vital. Although the weather is warmer, staying active — whether with indoor or outdoor activities — supports our physical as well as our emotional/mental health in positive ways.

Since 1985, America has been celebrating July as Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the nonprofit National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

The top seven benefits that park and recreation spaces bring to a community and the larger ecosystem are noted below and individually explained in detail at the presentation, which is available online at getomnify.com.

1) Health and Individual Benefits

2) Family and Community Bonding

3) Parks as Spaces for Mentoring Programs

4) Encouraging Kids activity

5) Helps build safer neighborhoods

6) Economic Advancement

7) Environmental Benefits

So, what are some of the health benefits in doing recreational activities?

Two major benefits (of many) are the potential for reduced risk of heart disease and stroke and a reduced risk of developing high blood pressure.

Physical activity can also help:

Encourage social interaction

Improve concentration and learning

Increase personal confidence and self-awareness

Reduce feelings of depression and anxiety

Enhance self-esteem

Improve quality of life

Resiliency and recreation

Frequently going to a park and being active can reduce stress, improve cardiovascular health, help ward off obesity and decrease feelings of depression. The U.S. National Recreation and Park Association website states that:

Active users of public parks have a lower body mass index

People who visit parks for longer periods of time (one hour or more) have significantly lower systolic blood pressures

Park users who are more physically active and who make frequent contact with friends during their leisure are less likely to report feeling depressed

Individuals who have better access to parks, visit parks more frequently, and engage in physically-active park behaviors also make fewer visits to their doctor

Playing in parks also helps children build and maintain healthy bones, muscles, and joints, improve self-esteem

One good tip to consider seriously relates to leaving your technology at home, or at least turning it off. There is nothing like cooking outdoors or sitting beside the fire. Resist the urge to bring modern conveniences with you. Check in for messages only when absolutely necessary.

Also, check out the visitor’s center for some ideas on hiking, bird watching, fishing, kayaking or other activities in the park. There may be options for things to do you had not considered or been aware of.

Tallahassee and the Leon County/Big Bend area have a host of governmental, nonprofit and outdoor organizations and groups to help residents experience and enjoy some healthful benefits in the broadest sense at the same time. A few resources are provided at the end of this column.

Please take the opportunities to experience our parks and other recreational activities as well as participating in our many groups which may be of interest. Being proactive can lead to better health and an improved quality of life for all concerned.

Information and resources

The National Park Service cares for special places saved by the American people so that all may experience our heritage. Its website can be accessed at nps.gov/index.htm.

A link to Information on Tallahassee’s Sports and Recreation Services is at talgov.com/parks/ParksHome.

Information on Leon County’s Parks and Recreation Department’s responsible for maintaining green spaces as well as a myriad of other activities is accessible at cms.leoncountyfl.gov.

One great Florida association with a local affiliate is the Florida Trail Association (FTA). A detailed listing of all 18 statewide affiliates with detailed information including our very own Apalachee Chapter is at floridatrail.org.

Mark Mahoney served as a Peace Corps Volunteer for over four (4) years in Latin America, has been a Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist (R.D.N.) for over 35 years and completed graduate studies in Public Health at Columbia University. He can be reached at marqos69@hotmail.com.