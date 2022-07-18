ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Kosher wine maker seeks $28M property-tax cut for planned Goshen winery and warehouse

By Chris McKenna, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 2 days ago

GOSHEN - Royal Wine Corp. is seeking approval for a nearly $28 million reduction in property taxes it would pay over 15 years for the future building where it will make Kedem wine and juice and store the kosher wine, spirits and foods it sells to retailers.

The Bayonne, New Jersey-based company is seeking $32 million in tax breaks in all through the Orange County Industrial Development Agency, the small county office that awards companies such benefits as incentives to build or expand their operations in Orange. In addition to the property-tax reduction, Royal Wine is asking the IDA's five-member, appointed board to waive $3.8 million in projected sales tax and $517,000 in mortgage tax.

The IDA will hold a public hearing on the application at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Goshen Village Hall, 276 Main St.

The Goshen Planning Board granted approval in March for Royal Wine to build a 627,000-square-foot winery and warehouse on an 82-acre property off Route 17M. The site was cleared years ago for the proposed Kikkerfrosh brewery, a project that fizzled before construction began.

Approved: Goshen OKs new production and storage site for Kosher wine and juice maker

New details: Planning documents flesh out proposal for kosher winery and warehouse in Goshen

Hearing: Goshen planning board seeks public comment on Royal Wine proposal

Royal Wine, a major producer and wholesale distributor of kosher wine and spirits, already has had a longtime presence in the Hudson Valley with its Kedem winery in the Ulster County hamlet of Marlboro. It's building the Goshen facility to consolidate on a single site the grape-crushing it now does in Marlboro and the blending, bottling and storage of Kedem wine and grape juice that takes place separately in Bayonne, about 80 miles away. Its grapes are grown in the Finger Lakes region of New York and near Buffalo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCpH8_0gjurHg000

According to its application for tax benefits, Royal Wine expects to move 55 full-time jobs to Goshen from its current locations and hire another 45 full-time workers. The new jobs include 35 production workers earning $50,000 a year on average, plus five managers with $80,000 average salaries and five administrative employees with an average pay of $65,000. The company also expects to emplay 20 part-time workers in Goshen during the busy harvest season, including 10 new positions.

The company expects to start construction soon and finish by August 2024.

The IDA benefits Royal Wine is seeking would phase in over 15 years the property taxes it pays to Goshen School District, the village of Goshen, the town of Goshen and Orange County. Under the proposal, it would pay a projected $285,000 instead of $3.1 million in its first year after construction, and its annual bill ultimately would rise to $4.2 million after the tax abatement ends. The company's estimated property taxes over that 15-year period would total almost $31 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKBmZ_0gjurHg000

The Goshen facility will include a visitor center with a tasting room. Royal Wine expects to draw about 100 visitors a day, including busloads of children to watch Kedem juice made during the summer. An average of 50 trucks will come and go each day except during the three-month harvest season from August to October, when the daily average could rise to 75.

In addition to Kedem products, the building will store other food products and beverages Royal Wine sells as a wholesaler. Its portfolio includes about 140 kosher wines and spirits from the U.S. and abroad, including wines made in Israel, France, Italy and Spain.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@th-record.com

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Kosher wine maker seeks $28M property-tax cut for planned Goshen winery and warehouse

Comments / 9

oops did I say that
1d ago

time to stand against the pleage .. don't they steal enough from Monroe NY Rockland county NY Lakewood NJ Williamsburg NY .. you can't drive thru Monroe to Washingtonville with out seeing 90 buses parked any where's they want ..

Reply
3
Connie Young
1d ago

Not because he’s Jewish. Because the officials bend to them. They want their votes. Don’t blame them. Blame the officials who care more about winning than their community.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Herald-Record

July is 'officially' ice cream month in Orange County

You may have missed the moment to enjoy a cone or a cup of ice cream on National Ice Cream Day -- it was July 17 -- but no worries: Orange County has its own ice cream trail! Orange County Tourism & Film and the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) put together a list of 11 places to enjoy locally made ice cream throughout the month of July, which they have declared as "Ice Cream Month" in the county.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch as the New Adams Location in Wallkill, NY is Built

Slowly but surely, one of the Hudson Valley's most popular local grocery stores is expanding. If you remember back in December of 2021, Adams Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location. Adams had started out as a small farm stand here in the Hudson Valley and then expanded to 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Kingston, and Newburgh.
WALLKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, NY
City
Marlboro, NY
County
Orange County, NY
Orange County, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Newburgh Ready to Welcome New Discount Retail Store

The new store will save Newburgh shoppers a trip across the Newburgh Beacon Bridge to find savings. With the cost of just about anything and everything on the rise, most of us do what we can to shop at a store that has great deals. If you're a bargain hunter, or maybe you just like a good deal, either way, we have some great news!
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosher Wine#Wine Tasting#Winery#Goshen Royal Wine Corp#Ida#Kikkerfrosh
94.3 Lite FM

“So Disappointed”: Newburgh Not Happy with ShopRite Replacement

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced their closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and residents aren't happy.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County loses health commissioner to Nassau County

GOSHEN – Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman has been named commissioner of health for Nassau County. Gelman began her tenure in Orange County in July 2018. She previously served as Fulton County director of public health. She will be transitioning from a county with over 385,000 people...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Urban Renewal Examined as Development Continues

NEWBURGH – Merriam Webster’s dictionary defines Urban Renewal as “a construction program to replace or restore substandard buildings in an urban area.” Last Saturday, community members met at the Boys and Girls Club to discuss Urban Renewal in Newburgh. “Our folks were pushed out. There’s a...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
boozyburbs.com

Korean Hot Dogs Are Coming to Rockland County

Kong Dog, a chain of Korean corn dog shops, is opening a location at Palisades Center in West Nyack. This will be the second store in New York (there’s one in Albany) and ninth overall in the US. Their brand of corn dog’s toppings includes choices such as Hot...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

The Best Cheesecake Exists in Upstate New York – Where?

The title of New York Cheesecake is actually one that is historically inaccurate. According to Jonathan Lord Cheesecakes and Desserts, the famous dessert dates back to over 4,000 years ago in the fifth century BC. The ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It was created with patties of fresh cheese that were then pounded smooth with flour and honey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Dedicated to Heroic Dog

It's always exciting to find out that a new eatery will be opening in the Hudson Valley. Thankfully, our growing communities bring new opportunities for all. Local residents get to try the newest flavor in town, which also provides more employment opportunities in our area. It seems that each town has had more business open up in the past two years than ever before. Supporting local businesses is important within the Hudson Valley.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Huge Bike Night Food Truck Fiesta in Ulster County, NY

Summertime in the Hudson Valley is buzzing with action and fun. Concerts, festivals, dining out, the sounds of kids playing and splashing in the pool, and also the hum of motorcycles. There’s nothing quite like riding on a warm summer night. If you’ve got a bike and an appetite, you might want to take a ride out to Ulster County next week for a very cool event.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County Farm Hosting Summer Markets Every Saturday

When summertime hits the Hudson Valley we all want to be outside enjoying the nice weather. That’s why outdoor festivals, concerts and markets are so popular around here. You get to do something fun and be outside, too. There’s a new summer market, and it’s happening every Saturday in Dutchess County at one of the best farm and nurseries in the area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

1K+
Followers
875
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy