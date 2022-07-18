Long-time assistant tabbed as John Glenn softball head coach

NEW CONCORD — Steve Cowgill has witnessed and aided the success of the John Glenn softball program for nearly two decades.

Cowgill was an assistant for 17 years, during two stints, for former head coach Randy Larrick.

It's fitting Cowgill will get to continue working with the Muskies after being approved during last week's board meeting to take over the head coaching duties from Larrick, who stepped down in June after 32 years with the program.

Cowgill served as John Glenn's junior varsity and assistant coach for 15 years, starting in 1998. He left the program to be an assistant for eight years with Kari Winters at Muskingum University before returning two years ago to work with Larrick again.

"It's quite an honor, and I want to thank the administration for this opportunity," Cowgill said. "I'm very appreciative of the confidence and the faith that Mr. (Michael) Dunlap, Scott Carpenter, Dave Adams and the board have in me to lead the program."

Cowgill's first stint with the Muskies came at the urging of Rick Sherman, who started and ran the Road Runners travel softball program for years. Cowgill worked with Sherman for a few seasons before contacting then John Glenn athletic director Rick Caldwell about the junior varsity coaching job.

He was hired for that position in 1998 and connected with Larrick from the start. The two grew up in Cambridge and had played baseball together in the Babe Ruth leagues.

The two helped build John Glenn into a district and regional power, which included three state final four appearances in 2003, 2010 and 2021.

"My daughter was playing for Rick, and he asked me to get on the high school staff. A week later, Rick asked if I had applied for the job, and I said not yet, and he gently urged me to do so," Cowgill recalled. "There was a familiarity with Randy, and he was very welcoming when I was approved for the job.

"I had to learn patience. Travel ball allows you to advertise and gives you the freedom to get the players you want," he added. "High school teams are built on what you have inside the walls of the school and you have to teach the game. Patience and teaching were definitely important with that job."

Cowgill enters with a plan of adding his touches to the foundation that has been built. One of those was keeping familiarity in the dugout, as he retained Mitch Bendle and Kyle Porter as assistant coaches.

There is also a strong core of returning talent, highlighted by three starters, pitcher Sydney Marshall, shortstop Hannah Bendle and catcher Alivia Boothe.

"It's going to be good for the players who have been in the program. They know what to expect from us and know how we coach, but there will be small differences," he said. "There is a fine line we walk with the talent we have. We want to keep their eyes focused on what's ahead and get them to think more about what they're doing. We try to push them a little harder in practice.

"We've graduated good players, and our current group has to take the younger players under their wings. They'll need to be mentors and show the underclassmen what it takes since they're our future," he added. "We're hoping for a lot of support next spring, and our goal is to continue to be the John Glenn softball program that everybody has come to know in the last 15, 20 years."

