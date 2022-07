PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Erasmo Vega will spend the next three years in prison after being found guilty of criminal sexual penetration. In December 2018, Vega went over to a woman’s house to watch a movie. The woman fell asleep and when she woke up, Vegas was on top of her taking her clothes off, and then raped her.

PORTALES, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO