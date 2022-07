Rockville City Police Detectives have arrested and charged a man with attempted first-degree murder. On July 15, 2022 at 1:45 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Gibbs Street for the report of a fight in progress, which was then updated to a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male victim shot three times, he was transported to an area hospital where he continues to recover from his non-life-threatening injuries.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO