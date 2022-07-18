ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedy Central Announces “South Park: The 25th Anniversary Experience” A Multi-City Immersive Exhibit Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Cable’s Longest-Running Scripted Series from Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone

By John Schwarz
 2 days ago

Comedy Central today announced that renowned franchise South Park will celebrate its 25th Anniversary this summer with “South Park: The 25th Anniversary Experience” an immersive, traveling exhibit showcasing props, memorabilia, art work, collectables and never-before-seen scripts, storyboards concept art & more. Inspired by the real South Park...

